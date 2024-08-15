Former Germany star Mario Götze has expressed interest in a possible future move to Inter Miami to link with Lionel Messi. The MLS side has become globally renowned, especially after the Argentine’s arrival. Götze, who famously scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina, is currently playing in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the 32-year-old revealed that a move to MLS could still be in the cards. Currently, he has two years remaining on his contract with Frankfurt.

Götze recently opened up about a previous approach from Inter Miami, dating back to 2020. At the time, his contract with Borussia Dortmund had expired. Thus, at 28 years old, he evaluated his options after a successful stint in European soccer. That included playing for top clubs like Bayern and PSV. Speaking to Transfermarkt, Götze confirmed that discussions with the Herons had indeed taken place. “I was in touch with the guys at Inter Miami. We spoke about it then, and it was a possibility,” he said.

Despite the allure of moving to the United States, he chose to stay in Europe. That decision saw him continue his career in Eindhoven before returning to the Bundesliga with Frankfurt. Yet, the possibility of playing in MLS has remained on his mind, particularly with the league’s growing profile and the upcoming 2026 World Cup to be held in North America.

Future in MLS?

At 32, Götze still has time to explore opportunities outside of Europe, and a move to MLS seems like a natural progression for a player of his stature. Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, has become one of the most recognizable teams in MLS, especially after signing global superstars like Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Götze, who has often visited the United States with his family, expressed his admiration for the country and hinted that he might consider a move to MLS in the future.

“I really like the United States. We travel there often with the family… It is very interesting, especially also with the 2026 World Cup. So, it is on my mind,” Götze said. However, he emphasized that his current focus remains on his commitments with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German ace also shared his thoughts on the rapid growth of MLS and the impact of Lionel Messi‘s arrival. “I pay attention to the MLS now… You have all these superstars there, for example, [Lionel] Messi and [Inter Miami co-owner David] Beckham in Miami, to create that media hype around the MLS. I think it is a good progression,” Götze noted.

The midfielder didn’t hold back in his praise for the Argentine, whom he labeled as the best player in the world. “He is the best player in the world. He has been good for the MLS and his club. And I think it was a good move for him as well. I think it is a win-win situation for everyone involved,” Götze said, highlighting the mutual benefits of Messi’s move to MLS.

What could Götze bring to Messi and Miami?

Since its inception, Inter Miami has sought to break the mold of traditional MLS clubs by signing high-profile players. Even before Messi’s arrival, the club attracted stars like Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi, who were part of the team’s first-ever roster in 2020. With Beckham’s leadership and a clear strategy to bring in marquee names, Inter Miami has quickly become a global brand.

The club’s ambition to sign superstars aligns perfectly with the potential signing of Götze, should he choose to make the move in the near future. Given his experience, skill, and international recognition, Götze would fit right in with the club’s philosophy and add to its growing legacy.

PHOTOS: IMAGO