Statistical analysis continues to show that Wrexham AFC is remarkably popular around the globe. Despite the fact that they are a relatively small Welsh soccer club, Google data previously proved that the Red Dragons are a force.

In fact, Wrexham compiled more hits on the search engine in the United States than Major League Soccer in early 2023. It was then reported earlier this year that the club is more popular than every MLS side except Inter Miami. The data to back up the assertion in April was collected via Google Trends.

Not only is Wrexham popular in the States, but fans are flocking to Wales to experience the club’s atmosphere for themselves. Wrexham County is now claiming that they have seen more tourism in the area than ever previously recorded. Data from 2023 suggests an 18.2% year-on-year growth in revenue from traveling tourists.

This overall annual value in visitor spending reached nearly $230 million during the last year. Looking even further back, Wrexham County has recorded a massive 82% growth in tourism over the previous decade. This is the largest jump in this particular figure in all of Wales.

Welsh county hired more employees to handle tourism

With Wrexham AFC being the undeniable focal point, outside travelers rose 6.6% in the area in 2023. Over two million visitors made the voyage to Wrexham County during this timeframe. As a result of the increased tourism in recent years, the county has been forced to hire more employees. Official data reflects this notion. Full-time jobs related to handling tourism grew by 2.9%.

There is, however, still room for improvement in one particular area. Wrexham County claims that day visitors were up over 8%, but overnight stays increased by 1.3%. This suggests that there remains a need for additional quality accommodations.

Nevertheless, local officials are excited about the new report. “We’re thrilled as a destination to see such strong figures,” stated Sam Regan, Chair of This is Wrexham Tourism Partnership. “On the ground, we’ve definitely seen a big rise in the numbers of international visitors to Wrexham in the last couple of years and the ripple effect has been felt through operators – particularly in the city center.”

“The key for us now as a tourism partnership is to look at including Wrexham on more travel itineraries with partners, securing funding for more visitor experience improvements, targeting the out-of-season markets, non-matchday weekends, and increasing midweek trade for all. However, to see tourism in Wrexham on such an upward trajectory is great news for everyone in the sector!”

Tourism boost undoubtedly helped by Wrexham AFC’s success

The impressive tourism figures are aided by the success of Welcome to Wrexham. The hit docuseries earned five Primetime Emmy Awards for its first season alone and six awards nominations this year. However, the team also has to perform well on the pitch to draw in visitors from all over the world. Wrexham has certainly accomplished this in recent seasons.

After missing out on promotion from the fifth-tiered National League in 2022, Wrexham collected the league title the following year. The Red Dragons then earned promotion from League Two to League One in the most recent campaign. Back-to-back moves up the English soccer ladder is no easy feat.

Wrexham will now set to kick off their 2024/25 League One season on August 10th. It will be their first campaign back in the third-tier division in 20 years. The club also just completed their three-match tour of North America as well. They drew games against Bournemouth and Chelsea before beating Vancouver on July 27th.

