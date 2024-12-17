Lionel Messi, a global soccer icon and an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, is stepping into a new arena: animation. His upcoming series, Messi and the Giants, is set to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel, blending adventure, teamwork, and creativity for a young global audience. The series is inspired by Messi’s values and life journey, showcasing how perseverance and collaboration can overcome adversity.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Academy Award-winning documentary Welcome to Wrexham was a smashing success for Disney, and this new initiative will hopefully continue that trend. This time around, the Inter Miami star plans to wow viewers with a tale that combines thrilling action with timeless moral lessons.

The Argentine’s transition from the pitch to television marks a new chapter in his legendary career. Speaking about the series, Messi said, “I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations.”

The 37-year-old soccer legend hopes to inspire children worldwide through this creative venture. “Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work. I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams,” he added.

Main plot and production

Set in the vibrant yet troubled world of Iko, Messi and the Giants follows the story of Leo, a 12-year-old boy from Argentina who is transported to an alternate universe. Iko is a once-thriving world now under the oppressive rule of tyrannical Giants controlling its ten realms.

Leo, despite being physically small (literally the size of a flea), is chosen to lead the fight against these villains. Armed with extraordinary talent, courage, and the support of his newfound team, Leo embarks on a heroic journey to liberate Iko. Each 22-minute episode combines action, adventure, and heartfelt lessons, making it a coming-of-age tale that resonates universally.

The series is a collaboration between Disney Branded Television, Sony Music Vision, and Sony Pictures Television – Kids. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, expressed excitement about the project, saying, “Soccer—or soccer as we call it in the United States—is the world’s most beloved sport, uniting and captivating millions of fans of all ages. We are proud to work with Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures Television to bring ‘Messi and the Giants’ to our passionate, global kids’ audience.”

Joe D’Ambrosia, EVP and General Manager at Sony Pictures Television – Kids, echoed similar sentiments, noting, “It’s been a privilege to team with Leo and our colleagues at Sony Music on this first-time collaboration. We’re thrilled that Disney is giving a global platform to this fun take on a classic tale.”

When and where to watch

The animation for Messi and the Giants is being developed by Atlantis Animation, a studio based in the Canary Islands. The show will be available in multiple languages, including English and Spanish, ensuring a broad reach for its young viewers.

The series will also launch alongside a global consumer products program, which hints at the creation of merchandise, games, and more, further expanding its influence and engagement with fans.

Messi and the Giants will debut first on Disney Channel, followed by streaming on Disney+ worldwide. While the official release date has yet to be announced, fans can expect a rollout in the coming months.