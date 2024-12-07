Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer’s most iconic figures, has found his name linked to an unexpected destination—League One side Wrexham. While currently plying his trade at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese legend is nearing the end of his lucrative contract, which expires in summer 2025. Speculation has swirled around Ronaldo’s next move, with Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reportedly intrigued by the possibility of bringing the star to North Wales.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo remains a force to be reckoned with, scoring 74 goals for Al-Nassr and aiming to surpass 1,000 career goals before retirement. His unmatched global brand could be a game-changer for any club. For Wrexham, currently in League One after back-to-back promotions, signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could boost their global profile and financial appeal as they aim for the Premier League.

The Portuguese’s ties to the entertainment industry have also fueled speculation. With Wrexham’s Hollywood-backed ownership, a move to the Welsh club could align with his reported interest in expanding his profile into acting and film.

Even former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has recently hinted at this possibility, saying: “Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham? Anything can happen in soccer. With his social media profile and the Ryan Reynolds connection, it might help him stretch into Hollywood. Who knows, he might end up being the next James Bond. If he wants to go down the film and celebrity route, I say go for it.”

Why deal might not happen

Despite the romanticism of Ronaldo leading Wrexham to soccer glory, several obstacles make the move unlikely. Soccer finance expert Dr. Rob Wilson voiced skepticism about the feasibility of the deal: “The reality is that even if Wrexham wanted to do a deal like that, it’s not something that is affordable, nor is it something that fits any discernible strategy at their end. Ronaldo is hugely marketable as a player, but he’s better off staying where he is for his brand”, he told OLBG.

Wilson also highlighted Ronaldo’s success in the Saudi Pro League, where his presence has significantly boosted the league’s exposure. Comparisons have been drawn to Lionel Messi’s impact in MLS, with both players helping to elevate their respective leagues on the global stage. Moreover, the veteran’s reported £200 million annual earnings at Al-Nassr would present a financial hurdle for Wrexham, even with Reynolds and McElhenney’s substantial backing.

The 39-year-old forward’s current focus appears to be on continuing his remarkable career trajectory, including achieving his long-stated goal of reaching 1,000 career goals. His next contract decision in 2025 will likely be pivotal in determining whether he will stay in Saudi Arabia, return to Europe, or explore other opportunities.