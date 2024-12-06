Major League Soccer has made a significant leap on the global soccer stage, placing second only to the English Premier League in total attendance for the 2024 season. With over 12.1 million fans attending matches during the regular season and playoffs, MLS has outpaced renowned leagues like Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, and Germany’s Bundesliga, according to data from Opta.

This milestone underscores MLS’s growth, fueled in no small part by the arrival of Lionel Messi, whose presence has brought unparalleled excitement and global attention to the league. The 2024 season saw MLS draw record numbers, showcasing the league’s growing appeal both domestically and internationally. Key highlights include:

12.1 million fans attended MLS games, just trailing the EPL's 14.6 million but surpassing the Bundesliga by over 40,000.

MLS left a significant margin over Serie A (11.6 million) and La Liga (10.7 million).

The league nearly doubled the attendance of Mexico's Liga MX (6.9 million).

Additionally, fan turnout for individual matches was particularly impressive:

Two games surpassed 70,000 attendees, eight exceeded 60,000, and a remarkable 31 matches saw crowds of over 40,000.

The Lionel Messi effect

Undoubtedly, Lionel Messi’s presence in MLS played a pivotal role in boosting attendance figures. While injuries sidelined Messi for 15 of Inter Miami’s 34 regular-season matches, the global icon remained the league’s premier attraction.

For instance, the second playoff match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United drew over 60,000 fans, one of eight games to hit that milestone this season. Even in his absence, Messi’s impact was felt, elevating the profile of MLS and contributing to increased ticket sales across the board.

The league’s 29 teams and 34-game regular-season schedule give MLS an edge in total attendance, particularly compared to European leagues that field fewer teams. The arrival of San Diego FC in 2025 will further enhance MLS’s reach and potential to draw larger audiences.

While skeptics often critique MLS’s quality of play compared to the Premier League, the attendance numbers reflect the league’s robust local support. From game-day energy to broader community engagement, MLS markets have established a passionate fan base that is growing rapidly.

Comparative global attendance figures

League Country Total Attendance (2024) English Premier League England 14.6M+ Major League Soccer United States 12.1M+ Bundesliga Germany 12.0M+ Serie A Italy 11.6M+ La Liga Spain 10.7M+ Brazilian Serie A Brazil 10.2M+ Ligue 1 France 8.4M+ LIGA MX Mexico 6.9M+

MLS’ growing global influence

MLS’s influence extends beyond attendance. According to Opta’s relative league strength index, MLS is now the 9th most competitive soccer league in the world, up from 31st just two years ago. This rapid improvement highlights the league’s ongoing commitment to raising its standards through increased investment in player salaries, infrastructure, and marquee signings like Lionel Messi.