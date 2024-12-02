At 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is far from slowing down. Even in the twilight of his illustrious career, the Al Nassr star continues to showcase his incredible goal-scoring ability. While he’s focused on competing for titles with the Saudi Arabian club, Ronaldo is also venturing into new projects, including YouTube collaborations. In a recent video with MrBeast, the Portuguese forward made a bold prediction about when he’ll reach the rare milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo, already the all-time top scorer in men’s football with 915 goals, is chasing a number that many consider unattainable. During an accuracy challenge with MrBeast, the YouTuber asked if the 1,000-goal milestone was within reach, to which Ronaldo responded with confidence.

“I will try (to hit 1,000 goals), let’s see. But I have to play probably two years more, I don’t know,” Ronaldo admitted, with MrBeast jokingly adding, “Or have a really good season.”

Ronaldo’s timeline isn’t far off from what he’s been achieving in recent years. Since joining Al Nassr in December 2022, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has maintained impressive form despite being in the final stages of his career. In his first season with the club (2022-23), Ronaldo netted 14 goals in 19 appearances. He followed that with a stellar 2023-24 campaign, scoring 50 goals in 51 matches. In the current season, he continues to impress with 15 goals in 18 games.

But Ronaldo’s prolific scoring isn’t limited to the Saudi Pro League. He has also continued to shine on the international stage with the Portugal national team. Under new coach Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo plays a key leadership role, both on and off the pitch. In 2024, he featured in 12 matches for Portugal, adding six goals to his tally and helping the team advance to the next stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo’s retirement plans

As Ronaldo approaches his 40th birthday on February 5, 2025, speculation around his retirement naturally intensifies. The Portuguese legend acknowledges that he’s nearing the end of his playing career, but remains determined to make the most of each moment on the field.

“I just want to enjoy. Plan for the retirement… if it has to happen, in one or two years… I don’t know. I’m turning 40 soon… I really want to enjoy, as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don’t feel motivated, I will retire,” Ronaldo said after the Nations League game against Poland.

Ronaldo not obsessed with 1,000 milestone

While reaching 1,000 goals is a monumental goal, Ronaldo remains grounded. Aware of his physical limitations, he has stressed that the focus remains on enjoying the game rather than chasing arbitrary numbers: “I don’t even think about this 1000 career goals record, to be fair. Of course you always want to make history, but I don’t focus on that record now.”