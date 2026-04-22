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Cristiano Ronaldo set to keep teammate Iñigo Martínez as Al-Nassr reportedly open contract negotiations

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Al-Nassr want to keep Martínez in the team
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesAl-Nassr want to keep Martínez in the team

Al-Nassr are probably enjoying their best spell as a team since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, with their current position at the top of the league and having just reached the AFC Champions League Two final. A very important part of their success has come from Iñigo Martínez’s arrival.

Martínez was a huge addition last year when he joined the team after leaving Barcelona on a free transfer. He only signed for one year, so his contract is about to expire, which means any team can negotiate with him.

The good news for Ronaldo is that Martínez may stay for a while longer. According to AS, the club has already begun contract talks, with a renewal as their main goal. What makes this even more likely is that the player has reportedly adapted very well to life in Saudi Arabia. Keeping the experienced leader in the team could be essential to winning more trophies.

Martínez’s season with Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr are closest to a title in the Saudi Pro League. With one more match played than Al-Hilal, they currently have an eight-point lead. Martínez has been a huge addition to the team, having played 27 of 29 matches in the competition. He has also scored three goals.

Al-Nassr look ready to win the league this year (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Al-Nassr look ready to win the league this year (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Their run in the Kings Cup was not as good, with the team losing in their second match, but Martínez proved his reliability by being available for both matches despite the club having more important goals for the year.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr defeat Al Ahli to reach the final of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr defeat Al Ahli to reach the final of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two

Martínez has also been a stable presence in defense during their AFC Champions League Two campaign. On their way to the final against Gamba Osaka, the 34-year-old has taken part in seven of the 10 matches the club has played, and they have not lost yet.

Martínez’s career summary

Martínez had played for only three clubs before arriving in Saudi Arabia last year, but they were three clubs with strong support. The defender played 238 matches for Real Sociedad from 2011 to 2018. He then moved to Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao, where he played 177 matches from 2018 to 2023. His final spell was at Barcelona, where he made 71 appearances in two years to round out a successful career.

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