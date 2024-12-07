A shocking incident has sent ripples through the Premier League and the wider soccer world, as West Ham forward Michail Antonio was involved in a road traffic accident. The player was airlifted to the hospital for medical attention, though details regarding his condition have not been made public at this time.

The accident occurred in Essex, where Antonio was reportedly driving his Ferrari. While the exact cause of the crash has not been revealed, significant damage was sustained to the right side of the vehicle, including the seat where the player was sitting. Early reports suggest that Antonio collided with a tree and suffered a broken thigh bone.

West Ham United issued a statement confirming the incident, compromising to deliver an update later: “West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course,” the club closed it’s most recent statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Antonio’s last appearance for the Hammers came in Matchday 14 against Leicester City, where West Ham suffered a 2-1 defeat in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s debut as manager. Antonio was substituted on in the 62nd minute for midfielder Tomas Soucek.

West Ham’s next fixture is scheduled for Monday, December 9, when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are currently fighting to escape the relegation zone. No official Premier League statement has been made regarding the possibility of rescheduling the match due to Antonio’s injury.

Michail Antonio’s car crashing record

This is not the first car accident involving the Jamaican international. In 2019, the player was involved in an incident that drew attention due to its peculiar circumstances. On that occasion, Antonio crashed his Lamborghini Huracan, valued at £210,000, into the front garden of a house while wearing a snowman costume.

The accident occurred on Christmas Day, and, according to his own statements, it was caused by the slippery conditions of the road. Antonio also recounted the moment after the crash: “I went up onto the sidewalk… Then smoke started coming out from the front of the car, and the engine’s in the back, so I thought, ‘The car’s going to explode!’ even though it was just the airbags. I had to jump out of the passenger seat of the little car. And the problem is, I was also wearing a snowman costume. I don’t know why I didn’t take it off right then to deal with it.“

West Ham latest update on Antonio

After a period of uncertainty, West Ham United has provided a positive update on Antonio’s condition, confirming that the forward “is in a stable condition.” The club released a statement on its official website, which read: “West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family. The Club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course,” the club concluded the statement.