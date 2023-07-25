Wrexham is looking to emulate Luton Town in their hopes to rise through the ranks to the Premier League. Luton just recently gained promotion to the English top flight for the first time in the Premier League era. The Hatters have successfully made the trek from non-league to the Premier League in just nine years. They were previously playing in the fifth tier of the English Football League during the 2013/14 season.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson admitted that he takes inspiration from Luton and believes his club can make a similar trip to the top. “When you look at teams like Luton, who have gone up, you have to say ‘Why not?'” Parkinson said during a recent press conference.

“Luton were in this position, so I don’t think it’s a case of us getting carried away with it ourselves. If you understand that you need to build a club properly and put the foundations in place, like Luton Town have done, then why can’t Wrexham emulate them one day?”

Luton Town, another EPL team inspires Wrexham

Along with admiring Luton, Parkinson also referenced other smaller clubs that have reached the pinnacle of English soccer in recent years. “Years ago Bournemouth, under Eddie Howe, were on the brink of going out of business, and got into the Premier League,” continued the coach.

“Blackpool have also got into the Premier League, so there’s lots of examples. So why not Wrexham? But at the moment we’re concentrating on the start of this season.”

Welsh club touring U.S. after successful season

Wrexham dominated the National League throughout the 2022/23 campaign to earn automatic promotion to League Two. The Welsh side will hope to keep the momentum going and continue their rise through the EFL ranks. So far the club has made just one addition in the transfer market this summer. Defender Will Boyle was brought in from Huddersfield in mid-July.

The Red Dragons are currently on a preseason tour of the United States. They initially played Chelsea in front of 50,000 fans at UNC-Chapel Hill’s football stadium last week. Wrexham then thumped LA Galaxy’s B team in California before getting set to play Manchester United’s reserves on Tuesday.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire