Last October, Southampton and Ipswich Town were strong contenders for Premier League promotion, sitting 5th and 2nd in the Championship table. Both teams earned praise for attractive styles of play led by young, ambitious managers. Kieran McKenna and Russell Martin, both 38, are still in charge of their respective clubs. Yet, neither has managed to win a Premier League game so far this season.

Struggles of Saints

“I’m proud of the journey they [Southampton] are on, but no one cares about any of that if you don’t win,” Russell Martin admitted just a day before his team’s 3-2 loss to Leicester City this past weekend.

He is not wrong. The thrill of Southampton’s playoff victory against Leeds United at Wembley Stadium now feels like a distant memory. What was once celebrated—stylish, possession-based football—has come under intense scrutiny in the top division.

In the Premier League, pragmatism is key, but it has been notably absent in Martin’s approach so far. The philosophy of the Saints boss is built around possession and precise passing. The team showed flexibility last season by adapting their formation to deal with counter-attacks.

However, in the Premier League, Southampton are no longer the dominant force. Martin’s persistence in sticking to his philosophy, despite mounting struggles, is becoming increasingly frustrating for fans.

A bumpy ride for the Tractor Boys

Ipswich Town’s promotion to the Premier League was perhaps an even bigger romantic story. Former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna led the club to back-to-back promotions, bringing them back to the top flight after a 22-year absence.

The Tractor Boys were the highest-scoring team in the Championship last season, netting 92 goals with a risk-reward style of play. McKenna’s side has thrived on building from the back with a cohesive high-pressing game. Despite being winless so far, Ipswich have shown flashes of promise as they adjust to the higher level of competition. However, their reliance on a high-risk strategy has exposed their defensive vulnerabilities without much adjustment.

Lessons to learn from other success templates

There are many recent examples for Southampton and Ipswich Town where the swallowing of pride and a change in approach is best for business.

For example, two experienced managers in the Premier League, Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche, offer a different picture of survival.

Leicester City, under Cooper, have adopted a pragmatic approach since their promotion. Cooper’s previous experience with relegation battles at Nottingham Forest gives him an edge over rookies like Martin and McKenna. Leicester’s summer reshuffle, with Enzo Maresca departing for Chelsea and Cooper being appointed, has seen the former Premier League champions adapt far quicker to the challenges of the top flight.

Similarly, Sean Dyche’s traditional, no-nonsense tactics helped Everton narrowly avoid relegation last season, despite facing a combined eight-point deduction for financial rule breaches. Dyche’s focus on defensive solidity and straightforward football has proven effective in navigating the tough landscape of Premier League survival—something Southampton and Ipswich may need to embrace if they hope to stay afloat.

Brighton is another core example of where perseverance and patience have allowed both clubs to flourish since their promotion. Brighton’s financial model saw a huge influx of talent departing for profit in consecutive years. Smart re-investment and evolvement in managerial styles have since stabilized the club. From Graham Potter to Roberto De Zerbi to Fabian Hürzeler, the latter is this season’s hottest managerial prospect.

The former St Pauli boss is just 31 years of age, appointed as the youngest manager in Premier League history. He has been able to adjust smoothly to his first job in England as the principles of the club have grown to bypass any particular individual.

Has the brand become more important than the results?

A growing trend in recent years has seen soccer managers prioritize their philosophy of play over achieving immediate results.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side were exceptional in the 2022/23 Championship season. However, they struggled to replicate that success in the Premier League. The Clarets were relegated after just one season, finishing 19th. Burnley adamantly stuck to their style of play and ultimately went down with dignity.

Yet, this setback didn’t halt Kompany’s managerial rise. The Manchester City legend was soon appointed as Bayern Munich’s head coach. While relegation might be a blemish on his résumé, it wasn’t enough to deter Bayern from hiring a young manager with significant potential.

Similarly, Kieran McKenna’s connection to his former club Manchester United, could provide him with an exit route if things go awry. With Erik ten Hag’s position under constant scrutiny, McKenna remains a potential candidate for a return to Old Trafford.

What Kompany’s and McKenna’s stories highlight is the modern-day preference for managers who embody a specific identity or brand of football, even at the risk of short-term failure. Clubs are increasingly valuing a manager’s long-term vision over immediate results, banking on future success once the system fully matures.

Will McKenna and Martin adapt or stick to their principles, even if it leads to relegation for Southampton and Ipswich? The Premier League is ruthless. Whilst loyalty to an entertaining style is admirable, it often comes at the cost of survival for smaller teams.

In a league that rewards both entertainment and pragmatism, a refusal to adapt could be their undoing – or the makings of a fantastic English manager.

PHOTOS: IMAGO