A construction delay has hit the Kenilworth Road stadium redevelopment. As such, Luton Town have been forced to postpone their inaugural Premier League home fixture for the 2023-24 season.

Luton Town’s EFL Championship playoff final win was a culmination of a long journey. Having earned promotion from England’s fifth-tier National League in 2014, the club finally have Premier League football.

The building work at their 10,356-capacity stadium, the smallest ever to host Premier League games, will not be completed in time. As a result, their home game against Burnley on Aug 19 will not happen.

Burnley turned down request to switch game

Luton made a request to Burnley to change the location to Turf Moor. However, Burnley refused this request, leading to the postponement of the Luton Premier League match.

The Premier League confirmed the postponement of the match. However, they did not explicitly mention the disagreement between both clubs regarding the reversal of the fixture.

Luton Town released official statement about situation

“Kenilworth Road is undergoing a programme of extensive ground improvements to be ready to host Premier League football. This includes the construction of a new stand to meet broadcast and media requirements,” the statement said.

“Whilst ongoing work is progressing extremely well and currently ahead of schedule, the Premier League understandably requires guarantees to its fixture schedule within sufficient time to advise supporters and broadcasters of any changes in advance.

“Due to the extent of the project, the Club cannot absolutely guarantee supporters that any future unforeseen issues would not cause any delay potentially impacting upon the scheduled opening game at home.

“Therefore, together with the Premier League and Burnley FC, all parties felt this was a sensible outcome. One which gives supporters of both teams sufficient time to plan for what will now be a free weekend.“

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images