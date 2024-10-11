Soccer leagues with promotion and relegation in place certainly add to the jeopardy and excitement. After all, teams essentially have to fight to remain in top leagues in open divisions rather than face possible relegation. Dropping down to the second tier not only takes clubs out of the running for major titles but it also means significantly less revenues.

Closed leagues, such as Major League Soccer, however, remove these potential dangers. These North American clubs know they are safe each season and will always have a place in the top division. Nevertheless, this lack of jeopardy undoubtedly brings less meaning to many matches throughout the season. The topic of promotion and relegation has been debated here in the United States for years now.

Data proves that many second-tiered leagues face the most risk

Research company Twenty-First Group Limited has now analyzed soccer leagues from all over the world to determine which teams face the greatest jeopardy. Their findings overwhelmingly show that second-tiered soccer teams mostly encounter the most danger.

The company specifically took a look into three different categories. The first section examines which leagues face the most jeopardy in promotion and title races. According to the statistical results, the top five leagues for title-race danger are all second divisions.

Germany’s 2. Bundesliga leads this category due to recent enthralling title and promotion races. Along with tight races to earn promotion, historically top teams in the German second tier have also found it difficult to get back to the Bundesliga. Former German champions Hamburg, Hertha Berlin, and Schalke are all currently stuck in the second division.

Highest Jeopardy Promotion and Title Races

Rank League 1 2 Bundesliga 2 LaLiga 2 3 Ligue 2 4 Serie B 5 English Championship 6 J-League 7 Allsvenskan 8 Turkish Super Lig 9 WSL 10 Danish Superliga

Second divisions also face danger in relegation and continental qualification battles

The second category studied by Twenty-First Group Limited involves relegation battles. Unsurprisingly, Saudi Pro League teams have the most to lose from suffering the drop. The Middle Eastern division has gained significant attention in recent years due to a massive influx of money.

This huge financial boost, however, mostly only involves the top teams in the league. Because of this, relegated SPL clubs will receive drastically less cash in the second tier.

England’s Premier League also predictably ranks highly on the list. Nevertheless, three second divisions are included in the top 10 rankings. Teams from Spain’s LaLiga 2 face the third-highest jeopardy in relegation battles.

Highest Jeopardy Relegation Battles

Rank League 1 Saudi Pro League 2 Premier League 3 LaLiga 2 4 Brasileirao 5 English Championship 6 Ligue 1 7 Turkish Super Lig 8 Serie B 9 J-League 10 Serie A

Finally, the company claims that clubs in Argentina’s Primera Division have the most jeopardy in promotion playoff races and continental qualification. The division regularly fields six teams in the prestigious Copa Libertadores. The annual tournament is regarded as the top club competition in South America.

However, three second-tiered leagues ranked highly on this particular list as well. Italy’s Serie B, England’s Championship, and Spain’s LaLiga 2 all finished inside the top five of these rankings.

Highest Jeopardy Promotion Playoff Races and Continental Qualification

Rank League 1 Argentina Primera Division 2 Serie B 3 Brasileirao 4 English Championship 5 LaLiga 2 6 Serie A 7 Bundesliga 8 LaLiga 9 Ligue 1 10 Premier League

PHOTO: IMAGO