Argentina‘s national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, addressed the media ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Peru. The press conference covered topics ranging from recent setbacks to player form and the possibility of a future Finalissima match.

Regarding the possibility of a future Finalissima match between Argentina and the winners of the UEFA European Championship, Scaloni expressed doubt, citing the complexities of scheduling with the current crowded international calendar. He stated that, given the current difficulties in scheduling, he didn’t see it as feasible for the upcoming year.

Scaloni reflected on the team’s busy schedule in 2025, noting that despite the frequency of matches, the team’s response has been “marvelous,” irrespective of results. This reflects his satisfaction with the team’s commitment and spirit despite a challenging and packed playing schedule.

Team news and player assessments

Scaloni confirmed Nicolás Tagliafico’s fitness for the Peru match, allaying concerns regarding his availability. He also commented on the performances of Nico Paz and Alejandro Garnacho, acknowledging the challenges they faced in the previous match against Paraguay.

Scaloni emphasized his confidence in the young players’ potential, highlighting their eagerness to contribute to the team whenever called upon.

Regarding the upcoming match against Peru, Scaloni indicated that he does not foresee utilizing a three-man backline from the start, though he acknowledged it as a potential tactical option.

He stressed the importance of ensuring all players receive adequate playing time at their respective clubs, mentioning Gonzalo Montiel’s situation as a specific example. Montiel’s consistent strong performances in training make him a difficult player to leave out of the team, even if playing time is limited at club level.

Finally, addressing the fact nine players are one yellow card away from suspension for upcoming matches against Brazil and Uruguay, Scaloni emphasized the importance of focusing on the immediate task at hand – winning against Peru.

He dismissed concerns about player caution, stating that any potential suspensions would be addressed later. This prioritization of the upcoming Peru match underscores the importance of this fixture in the qualification process.