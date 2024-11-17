Lionel Messi‘s final official match of 2024 will take place on Tuesday at La Bombonera (Boca Juniors stadium) marking the end of a year filled with both triumph and adversity. This match against Peru comes exactly two years after Argentina’s World Cup victory in Qatar and presents an opportunity to end a rare losing streak.

At 37, Messi remains a global icon, despite individual awards going to others, like Rodrigo with the latest Ballon d’Or. While injuries impacted his playing time in 2024, he still secured two titles: the Copa América in the United States and the Supporters’ Shield with Inter Miami.

However, Messi’s 2024 concludes on a less-than-ideal note. His recent three-match losing streak (two with Inter Miami and one with Argentina) is unusual; he’s only experienced such a run twice before in his career. This unprecedented situation underscores the high standards Messi sets and his determination to end the year on a winning note.

Messi aims to end 2024 with a victory for Argentina, a much-needed boost following a disappointing result in Paraguay. While the team’s performance has naturally fluctuated after a period of intense success, there is a strong desire to conclude the year with a positive image, with Messi at the helm.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond

Although speculation about his participation in the 2026 World Cup abounds, Messi remains focused on the immediate future. He recognizes the importance of a solid 2025 pre-season after struggling with injuries this year, and plans to evaluate his World Cup participation accordingly.

The physical toll of 2024, including a grueling pre-season tour and subsequent injuries, necessitates a period of rest and recuperation. Messi played only 25 games for Inter Miami but still scored 23 goals. His performances for Argentina were also impacted, featuring in 10 of 15 matches while scoring six goals. The 2024 total of 35 matches (29 goals, 17 assists) is the lowest since 2006, which saw similar issues due to muscle problems.

Following his match against Peru, Messi will focus on a much-needed break. His next official match is scheduled for February 14th, 2025, against Orlando City. Before that, he aims to end his 2024 campaign in style, with a victory for Argentina in La Bombonera, solidifying his place as a living legend.

His next official match with Argentina will be on March 20th, 2025, against Uruguay, away. This will be followed by a home match against Brazil on March 25th, 2025.