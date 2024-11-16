The Argentina national team has faced a challenging international break as they navigate the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Already plagued by injuries and absences, coach Lionel Scaloni failed to find the right team in the 2-1 loss against Paraguay. With now the game against Peru on sight, Lionel Messi loses another important player following an injury update.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Argentine Football Association confirmed that Nahuel Molina experienced discomfort in the back of his right thigh during training and will miss Tuesday’s game at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. His absence adds to Scaloni’s mounting defensive woes.

To address the squad’s thinning ranks, Scaloni has made the unexpected decision to call up Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego “Cholo” Simeone. However, the move has raised questions among fans, as Simeone Jr. is primarily a forward/winger rather than a defensive player. The 21-year-old, who has yet to debut for Argentina’s senior side, will join the team from Madrid on Sunday.

Molina’s absence compounds a growing list of defensive injuries. Lisandro Martínez and Germán Pezzella were unavailable before the Paraguay match due to fitness issues, while Cristian Romero was subbed off at halftime against Paraguay with pain in his right toe.

Another player that drew concern was Nicolas Tagliafico, who suffered a shoulder injury during the same game, leaving both Romero and the left back availability for the Peru clash in doubt. Scaloni now faces the difficult task of rebuilding a depleted backline.

Who’ll replace Molina in the right side?

Nahuel Molina has been a cornerstone of Argentina’s defense under Scaloni, combining defensive reliability with offensive flair. His absence leaves a significant void, forcing the coach to consider alternatives.

The most straightforward solution is Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel, who replaced Molina in the 78th minute against Paraguay. Montiel, known for his defensive prowess and versatility, is the natural candidate to step in. However, given the physical demands placed on Argentina’s full-backs, relying solely on Montiel could present challenges.

Another option is a tactical shift to a three-man backline. This formation would allow Scaloni to use Giuliano Simeone on the right flank in a more advanced role, leveraging his athleticism while minimizing defensive responsibilities. While unconventional, this setup could offer a creative solution to Argentina’s defensive crisis.