Since assuming the captain’s armband in June 2017 against Scotland, Harry Kane has solidified his status as one of the greatest strikers in England national team’s history. While still chasing his first major trophy with the Three Lions, questions about his long-term future with the national team have begun to surface. Kane recently addressed the prospect of representing England at the 2030 World Cup.

With an astonishing 44 goals in 45 appearances for Bayern Munich during the 2023-24 season, Kane continues to perform at the peak of his abilities. However, at 31 years old, speculation about his longevity has emerged. Speaking with reporter Reuben Rosso-Powell, Kane was confident about his future.

“I don’t think so, I think there’s a perception when you get to your 30s that you’re coming to an end but for me I’m performing at the highest level I’ve ever performed. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt so It’s about taking in the moment,” the Bayern star admitted.

While Kane remains focused on the present, he highlighted the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico as his immediate goal: “I don’t like to look too far ahead and in my career I never have, the World Cup is going to be exciting. The World Cup in America it’s going to be a great occasion, and our goal is to try and win that.”

England has come agonizingly close to glory in recent years, including losses in the last two EURO finals and a semifinal exit at the 2018 World Cup. With this background, when asked about what needs to do to get a statue next to Bobby Moore at Wembley, he was clear: “I think we need to win a major tournament. We’ve come close on a couple of occasions and that’s the next step.”

Kane excited by Tuchel’s appointment as England coach

One of the most significant developments in international soccer was Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as England’s head coach following Gareth Southgate’s departure. The German tactician previously worked with Kane during the striker’s first season at Bayern Munich, where Kane won the 2023-24 Golden Boot, despite the team falling short of silverware.

Kane expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with Tuchel ahead of the 2025 international calendar: “I think he’ll be great for us, he has vast experience in the big competitions, he’ll bring a great energy to the team and he’ll put his own stamp and identity on the way we play tactically.

“He’ll know what to do. He’s been there at the biggest clubs and performed at a high level. So for me personally, it’ll be great to work with him again,” Kane said. “I really enjoyed our time last year at Bayern and it’ll be interesting to see his views on how he sees us going forward. But I know he’ll have one thing on his mind and that’s to win the World Cup,” the striker ended.