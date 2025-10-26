Why isn’t Barcelona coach Hansi Flick allowed on the bench for El Clasico vs. Real Madrid?

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in one of the most important matches of the European soccer season. They’re meeting in the first Clasico of the 2025–26 campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but one detail stands out: Hansi Flick is not on the bench alongside the substitutes and the Blaugrana staff.

Flick has been banned from entering the field or sitting on the bench as he normally does, after receiving a one-match suspension for being sent off during Barcelona’s previous game against Girona on Matchday 10 of La Liga.

In that match, the score was tied 1–1 when the fourth official showed the electronic board indicating four minutes of added time. The German coach felt that wasn’t enough and protested to the officials, prompting referee Jesus Gil Manzano to send him off after showing a second yellow card.

Ironically, that extra time proved enough for Barcelona, who sealed the victory with a goal from Ronald Araujo in the 93rd minute. Moments after the goal, TV cameras caught Flick making gestures that some interpreted as a provocation toward the officials.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano shows a red card to Hansi Flick during the match between Barcelona and Girona.

What did Flick say about his expulsion?

After that game against Girona, Hansi Flick was asked about the circumstances that led to his dismissal. “My reaction wasn’t directed at the referee. And I don’t know why he showed me the second card,” the head coach said. “I don’t do anything against anyone and I won’t. I accept the referee’s decision. It wasn’t against him. I applauded to get the team to react.”

Flick later admitted that he tried to clear up the situation after the match, but wasn’t successful. “I tried to talk to the referee, but I couldn’t. He went his way, and I couldn’t,” Hansi explained. “I accept the referee’s decisions; he makes the calls. What I did had nothing to do with him. If he doesn’t want to talk to me, that doesn’t make me sad; I accept it.”

In the days following Flick’s suspension, Barcelona attempted to overturn the decision through official administrative channels, arguing that the referee had misinterpreted the coach’s gestures and that they weren’t directed at the officials. However, that appeal was rejected at every level, and the suspension was upheld.

Who is replacing Flick on Barcelona’s bench?

The suspension didn’t prevent Hansi Flick from working with the squad during the week, but he was unable to hold his usual pre-match press conference. Instead, Flick’s top assistant, Marcus Sorg, took charge of speaking to the media on Saturday and is taking his place on the bench for today’s game.

“You always miss Hansi when he’s not around because he’s an important part of the team, but we all know what we have to do,” Sorg told reporters during the press conference. He also admitted it’s “an honor” to lead Barcelona in El Clasico vs. Real Madrid and said he’s “very proud to be there.”