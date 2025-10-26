Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Why isn’t Barcelona coach Hansi Flick allowed on the bench for El Clasico vs. Real Madrid?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesBarcelona head coach Hansi Flick.

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in one of the most important matches of the European soccer season. They’re meeting in the first Clasico of the 2025–26 campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but one detail stands out: Hansi Flick is not on the bench alongside the substitutes and the Blaugrana staff.

Flick has been banned from entering the field or sitting on the bench as he normally does, after receiving a one-match suspension for being sent off during Barcelona’s previous game against Girona on Matchday 10 of La Liga.

In that match, the score was tied 1–1 when the fourth official showed the electronic board indicating four minutes of added time. The German coach felt that wasn’t enough and protested to the officials, prompting referee Jesus Gil Manzano to send him off after showing a second yellow card.

Ironically, that extra time proved enough for Barcelona, who sealed the victory with a goal from Ronald Araujo in the 93rd minute. Moments after the goal, TV cameras caught Flick making gestures that some interpreted as a provocation toward the officials.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano shows a red card to Hansi Flick during the match between Barcelona and Girona.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano shows a red card to Hansi Flick during the match between Barcelona and Girona.

What did Flick say about his expulsion?

After that game against Girona, Hansi Flick was asked about the circumstances that led to his dismissal. “My reaction wasn’t directed at the referee. And I don’t know why he showed me the second card,” the head coach said. “I don’t do anything against anyone and I won’t. I accept the referee’s decision. It wasn’t against him. I applauded to get the team to react.”

Advertisement
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

see also

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Flick later admitted that he tried to clear up the situation after the match, but wasn’t successful. “I tried to talk to the referee, but I couldn’t. He went his way, and I couldn’t,” Hansi explained. “I accept the referee’s decisions; he makes the calls. What I did had nothing to do with him. If he doesn’t want to talk to me, that doesn’t make me sad; I accept it.”

In the days following Flick’s suspension, Barcelona attempted to overturn the decision through official administrative channels, arguing that the referee had misinterpreted the coach’s gestures and that they weren’t directed at the officials. However, that appeal was rejected at every level, and the suspension was upheld.

Who is replacing Flick on Barcelona’s bench?

The suspension didn’t prevent Hansi Flick from working with the squad during the week, but he was unable to hold his usual pre-match press conference. Instead, Flick’s top assistant, Marcus Sorg, took charge of speaking to the media on Saturday and is taking his place on the bench for today’s game.

Advertisement
La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

“You always miss Hansi when he’s not around because he’s an important part of the team, but we all know what we have to do,” Sorg told reporters during the press conference. He also admitted it’s “an honor” to lead Barcelona in El Clasico vs. Real Madrid and said he’s “very proud to be there.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Raphinha ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reveals unexpected reason behind latest injury blow

Raphinha ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reveals unexpected reason behind latest injury blow

Just when it seemed Barcelona might finally have some good news on the injury front, Raphinha’s relapse has delivered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

El Clasico nightmare looms with fresh headache for Hansi Flick: Barcelona hit with another injury blow on top of Robert Lewandowski’s absence

El Clasico nightmare looms with fresh headache for Hansi Flick: Barcelona hit with another injury blow on top of Robert Lewandowski’s absence

What was shaping up to be a decisive clash between Hansi Flick’s men and Real Madrid has now turned into a test of resilience, as the Catalan giant faces yet another setback — and it’s not just Robert Lewandowski’s absence that’s troubling the coach.

Will Hansi Flick be on the bench for El Clasico vs Real Madrid? Barcelona get key update on appeal

Will Hansi Flick be on the bench for El Clasico vs Real Madrid? Barcelona get key update on appeal

Barcelona face significant challenges ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid. Key players are sidelined, and coach Hansi Flick, who received a red card in the last match, is currently suspended. However, the Culers have appealed the suspension and have reportedly received a crucial decision.

Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid face Barcelona in an important game for the LaLiga lead. Despite some absences and players who are not in top form, Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham are already leading the scoring side to lead each team in El Clásico.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo