In recent years, a noticeable trend has emerged in English soccer: an influx of American celebrities investing in clubs across the country. From Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s highly publicized ownership of Wrexham to NFL star Tom Brady’s stake in Birmingham City; the list of American figures putting their money into the sport continues to grow. One of the latest to join the ranks is Hollywood actor Will Ferrell. He has recently purchased a share in Leeds United, a Championship side with ambitions to return to the Premier League.

Ferrell, best known for various comedic roles, attended his first match at Leeds’ historic Elland Road stadium in September 2024. The actor was present to watch the Whites take on Burnley in what was a tough 1-0 loss for his team. Despite the defeat, he seemed upbeat and enthusiastic about his new venture into English soccer.

How Ferrell got involved with Leeds

The decision to invest in Leeds United came about somewhat serendipitously for Ferrell. He explained that a former co-star Pete Cornell, approached him about the opportunity to become part of an investor group.

“It came about through a friend of mine who is part of the investor group”, Ferrell revealed in an interview with Leeds United TV. “We were also in a movie together, Semi-Pro, in which I played Jackie Moon. It was a movie about the American Basketball Association (ABA), which is a defunct basketball league, and Pete was part of the cast. He emailed me saying that he was going to possibly invest, and they asked if I would be interested. I spoke with the chairman Paraag [Marathe], and the next thing you know, I was like, ‘Please, sign me up.’”

For Ferrell, this isn’t his first foray into sports ownership. He is also a part-owner of Major League Soccer‘s LAFC. They have seen significant success since their inception, winning multiple trophies and attracting a passionate fanbase. His love for sports extends beyond soccer, though, as Ferrell is an avid sports fan in general.

Will Ferrell leads surge of investment in English soccer clubs

Ferrell’s connection to football dates back to his childhood. “I think it comes from playing as a kid,” Ferrell said. “My wife played at college, and all my boys have played football. I think I was just the weird California kid that followed football. I loved playing it, and it is a great sport.”

This lifelong affinity for the game has now translated into a serious financial commitment. Leeds are a club with a storied history, and Ferrell hopes to help bring success back to Yorkshire; particularly after the team missed out on promotion to the top flight last season.

When asked about his first impressions of Elland Road, Ferrell responded with enthusiasm. “So far, so good. I’m loving it,” he said before kick-off against Burnley. “It is everything that I was told it would be, and we haven’t even started the match yet! This is very cool to finally be here in person.”

Ferrell is part of a growing trend of American investors flocking to the English scene, a phenomenon that has raised eyebrows and piqued curiosity. When asked why so many Americans are now investing in English clubs, Ferrell offered some insight: “I think we’re finally catching up to what a wonderful game this is. Americans are very heavy into their sports, but there’s still a level of devotion to English football that is unlike anywhere in the world. I think we find that exciting and admire it.”

Indeed, this level of fanaticism and loyalty among fans is something that distinguishes English soccer from other sports. For celebrities like Ferrell, Reynolds, and McElhenney, it’s not just about making a profit; it’s about becoming a part of something larger, something steeped in tradition and community.

