Lionel Messi aiming for more history as Argentina captain believes one major strength could carry the defending champion deep into 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi is lining up for what is expected to be the final World Cup tournament of his extraordinary career, and Argentina heads into this year’s edition carrying the weight of expectation that comes with being the reigning world champion. After dominating South American qualifying and arriving in North America with a squad that still features many heroes from Qatar 2022, the national side is widely regarded as one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy once again.

The road ahead will not be easy, however. The expanded World Cup format presents new challenges, while rivals such as France, Spain, Brazil, and England are also among the favorites. Yet confidence remains high inside the Argentine camp as the players prepare to begin their title defense.

Argentina earned its place at the tournament in impressive fashion. Lionel Scaloni’s side finished first in the CONMEBOL qualification standings with 38 points from 18 matches, recording 12 victories and finishing with a goal difference of +21.

Those performances reinforced the belief that the team remains among the elite forces in international soccer. The squad has retained much of the core that captured the World Cup in Qatar while also introducing younger talents capable of contributing on the biggest stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

The defending champion will begin its campaign in Group J against Algeria before facing Austria and Jordan. On paper, it is a favorable group, although Argentina knows from experience that there are no guarantees at a World Cup after its shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the 2022 tournament.

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Argentina believes it can make more history

At 38 years old, Messi remains the central figure of the national side. The Inter Miami star is set to make a record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance, extending a legacy that already includes a World Cup title, two Copa America trophies, and countless individual records.

His role may look different compared to previous tournaments. While he remains capable of producing decisive moments, Argentina now possesses a deeper and more balanced squad around him than at many stages of his international career.

Despite entering the competition as the defending champion, Argentina is trying to avoid looking too far ahead. The players understand that every opponent will view a match against the reigning world champion as a major occasion.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy

Messi acknowledged that reality while emphasizing the determination that exists within the squad. “We’re going to give it our best shot. People shouldn’t have any doubts that we’ll leave everything on the pitch, just like we’ve done all this time.”

He also delivered a message that will likely resonate with Argentina supporters everywhere. “Whether it happens or not, that’s soccer. But don’t doubt that our opponents will have a hard time beating us, because this is a very competitive national team.”

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The key strength Messi believes can drive another title run

While discussing Argentina’s chances, Messi highlighted what he believes remains the defining characteristic of the squad. “This is a very winning group that always wants more. We’ll take it step by step as we always do, but with a lot of enthusiasm, excitement, and confidence in what we’re capable of.”

That mentality has become one of the foundations of Scaloni’s success. The squad has developed a reputation for remaining composed under pressure while consistently finding ways to deliver in major tournaments.

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Messi also pointed to the consistency the team has shown, regardless of the opponent. “We’re very excited. I told you before that this group wasn’t going to let you down, and I think we’ve shown that throughout this year, no matter the opponent or the competition, we always compete.”