In a move that has sent shockwaves through English football, League One club Birmingham City, part-owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, have made a record breaking $13.1 million move for Fulham for 21-year-old striker Jay Stansfield.

This audacious bid has set a new transfer record for a League One club, far surpassing the previous mark. It also signals Birmingham’s ambitious plans under their new American ownership.

The Blues have been navigating turbulent waters since their relegation to League One, the third tier of English soccer, last season. The drop was a significant blow to the club; especially given the high-profile involvement of Tom Brady.

His influence and investment were expected to propel the club to new heights. However, the relegation has not dampened the club’s ambitions. Instead, it seems to have intensified their desire to bounce back stronger.

Under the guidance of their American owners, Birmingham City have already made significant investments during the summer transfer window; spending over $13 million on new signings.

These include Christoph Klarer, Willum Willumson, Emil Hansson, Ayumu Yokoyama, Alex Cochrane, and Lyndon Dykes. However, the potential acquisition of Jay Stansfield represents a different level of ambition altogether.

Making history

Jay Stansfield, who spent last season on loan at the St Andrew’s, quickly became a fan favorite.

The young striker netted 13 goals in 37 appearances, impressing both fans and the club’s management with his performances.

Despite his efforts, Birmingham were unable to avoid relegation from the Championship; nonetheless, Stansfield’s impact was undeniable.

Recognizing his value, Birmingham City have been keen to bring the youngster back on a permanent basis. On Transfer Deadline Day, they made an eye-watering $13.1 million bid to Fulham, which eventually shattered the previous League One transfer record. This previous record was set when Sunderland paid $5.2 million for Will Grigg from Wigan Athletic in 2019.

Birmingham’s offer more than doubles this figure, highlighting their determination to secure Stansfield’s services. It also underscores the club’s intent to build a squad capable of not just surviving in League One but dominating it and securing promotion at the first attempt.

What did Stansfield say?

From the team’s perspective, securing the young forward has boosted their chances of promotion back to the Championship. It also makes a bold statement about their ambitions under the new ownership.

Meanwhile, for Stansfield, the move offers the opportunity to play regular first-team play, something he has reportedly craved as he looks to develop his career further. His strong connection with Birmingham, coupled with his brother’s employment at the club, adds an emotional dimension to the potential transfer.

“I’ve taken this choice and opportunity to go and play first-team football, and taken this next challenge to be able to develop my career, not just as a player but as a person.

I can’t thank Fulham enough and all the fans, and everyone around the place, for the last five years and for making me into the person I am today”, Stansfield said.

“I am absolutely buzzing [about the transfer]”, he revealed on Brmigham’s website.

“It has been a long time coming, I think. When I left, from the awards evening, the reaction from all the fans, even though it was a really tough season for Birmingham as a club and it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, I thought it was only right for me to come back here and take on this next challenge, and be part of such an amazing club and amazing project.”

