Lionel Messi addresses injury ‘fears’ ahead of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener vs Algeria

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in their final friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Iceland, scoring one goal and playing a key role in another. Afterward, he discussed his fitness as the opener against Algeria draws near.

“I felt very good. I was eager to get started, play a little and get rid of those normal fears after dealing with some discomfort,” Leo said during the postgame press conference following the 3-0 win over Iceland. “I wanted to play to get rid of that fear, stop thinking about it and be able to play freely.”

The 38-year-old forward later admitted he had some concerns in the days leading up to the match about the possibility of a setback and needed to get back on the field to put those thoughts behind him. “In training, you think when the ball comes to you… In matches, you play more naturally. The reactions, the movements are different,” he explained.

Messi experienced muscle discomfort during his last match with Inter Miami on May 24 against Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer, forcing him to leave the field early and preventing him from training normally during Argentina’s first camp sessions. That also kept him out of last Saturday’s friendly against Honduras.

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“It hadn’t been long since the last match I played in Miami,” Lionel explained regarding his absence against Honduras. “We took it day by day and monitored how I was feeling. We kept talking,” he added about the joint decision-making process with Lionel Scaloni‘s coaching staff. “Now we have a week to get everyone fully ready and arrive in the best possible shape for the opener.”

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Messi excited about Argentina’s chances

Although no team have successfully defended a World Cup title in the last 64 years, Lionel Messi expressed confidence in Argentina’s chances of competing for the trophy once again.

“As every time we start an official tournament, I’m very excited,” the forward said. “This group has shown that it can compete against any opponent and in any competition, and we’ve shown that we have the same hunger and always want more. We’ll take it step by step, but we’re very excited and convinced of what we’re capable of.”

Argentina’s path at the 2026 World Cup

After playing their final warmup match on Tuesday in Alabama, Argentina returned to Kansas City, which will serve as their training base throughout the World Cup. They will open their campaign there next Tuesday against Algeria in the Group J opener.

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Lionel Scaloni’s team will then face two tests in Dallas, Texas. The first will come against Austria on June 22, while five days later they will wrap up their group-stage campaign against Jordan.