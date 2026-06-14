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Why Jurrien Timber is missing the 2026 World Cup for the Netherlands

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Jurrien Timber of the Netherlands.
© Getty ImagesJurrien Timber of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the favorites to capture the title and finally secure the first-ever global star in the nation’s storied soccer history. However, as the Dutch prepare for their tournament run in North America, Oranje has been dealt a major setback. Versatile defender Jurrien Timber was officially omitted from the final 26-man roster.

The 24-year-old Arsenal defender suffered a persistent groin injury during the final stretch of the club season. Despite aggressive rehabilitation efforts, he failed to return to 100% physical fitness in time to meet manager Ronald Koeman’s strict medical standards for the tournament.

Interestingly, Timber did manage to make a high-profile appearance in Arsenal’s final match of the season, coming off the bench to play 55 minutes in a penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. While that brief return sparked optimism within the Dutch camp, the progress was short-lived.

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Once Timber arrived at the Netherlands‘ pre-tournament training camp in New York, the medical staff evaluated his condition after a friendly against Uzbekistan and determined that it was in the player’s best long-term interest to focus on a complete recovery. To fill the vacant spot on the roster, Koeman utilized FIFA’s late injury-replacement window to call up Sunderland right-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

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Koeman about Timber’s injury

Mikel Arteta’s tactical gamble to feature Timber in the Champions League final generated significant debate and controversy back in the Netherlands. Prior to that match, the defender had spent roughly two months completely sidelined trying to heal the groin issue.

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Addressing the situation during a press conference, Koeman expressed frustration but stopped short of pointing fingers at the Premier League club, though he frankly admitted the Champions League minutes exacerbated the issue. “You can’t blame the club, and I don’t want to do that either,” the Dutch manager stated. “However, it is clear that those minutes did not help his recover“.

Koeman further explained that while Timber might have been physically capable of logging occasional, sparse minutes later in the tournament, relying on an unfit player for a grueling World Cup campaign was out of the question for the coaching staff.

He has been out of shape for a long time and continues to present symptoms that do not subside quickly, which means he will not be ready to compete in the short term,” Koeman concluded.

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With Timber officially heading home to rest ahead of the domestic season, the Netherlands will now lean on their extensive defensive depth to anchor the backline for their upcoming Group F matches against Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia.

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