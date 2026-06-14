How to watch Netherlands vs Japan in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Japan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Netherlands vs Japan WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, June 14, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Netherlands begin their 2026 tournament campaign with a challenging fixture against Japan, entering as the firm favorites in Group F. The Oranje are desperate to finally secure the coveted trophy after three runner-up finishes, and a statement win is essential to set the tone. However, their recent record against top-30 FIFA nations has been inconsistent, raising questions about their ability to handle high-pressure openers.

Japan, meanwhile, arrives with a well-earned reputation as giant-killers, having famously defeated both Germany and Spain in the previous tournament. The Samurai Blue have not lost to a European opponent in 90 minutes since 2018, making them a formidable first test. For both sides, securing three points is paramount, as dropping points here would create immense pressure ahead of crucial games against Sweden and Tunisia.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The Netherlands navigated their qualifying group undefeated, showcasing a potent attack that scored 27 goals in eight matches. However, their pre-tournament friendlies revealed some vulnerabilities, including a loss to Algeria. Japan’s preparations, in contrast, have highlighted a stellar defense, with clean-sheet victories over European sides like Scotland and England, demonstrating their disciplined structure.

This match projects as a classic clash of styles. Expect Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands to deploy a fluid 4-3-3, dominating possession and using midfielders like Frenkie de Jong to control the tempo. Japan will likely counter with a compact, pragmatic shape, absorbing pressure and looking to exploit spaces on the counter-attack through pacey wingers like Takefusa Kubo. The physical advantage of the Dutch, especially on set pieces with Virgil van Dijk, could be a deciding factor against a smaller Japanese side.

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The motivation for both squads is clear: a victory in the opening match dramatically increases the chances of advancing to the knockout stages. The Netherlands need to prove they can live up to their status as group favorites, while Japan will relish the opportunity to disrupt the established order once again. This tactical battle between Dutch possession and Japanese precision promises a compelling 90 minutes of soccer.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, these two nations have met only once in a competitive fixture, a group stage match at the 2010 tournament which the Netherlands won 1-0. A friendly in 2013 ended in a 2-2 draw, offering little insight into the current dynamics. The Netherlands boasts a perfect record against Asian teams at the global tournament, winning all six encounters with a combined score of 16-3.

Japan, on the other hand, has a more varied record against European opposition but has proven its mettle in recent years. Their victories over Germany and Spain in 2022 underscore their ability to execute a game plan against elite, possession-based teams. They have consistently troubled top-tier nations and will not be intimidated by the Dutch.

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Data suggests this could be an open affair. The odds for ‘Both Teams To Score‘ are among the shortest for any opening-round match, indicating that bookmakers expect goals at both ends. Japan failed to keep a single clean sheet in the 2022 tournament, while the Netherlands have failed to score in just one of their last 20 competitive matches, making an attacking contest highly probable.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers approach this critical opener with nearly full-strength squads, though Japan is monitoring one key player’s fitness.

The Netherlands arrive with no significant injury concerns, allowing Ronald Koeman to field his strongest possible eleven. Captain Virgil van Dijk will anchor the defense, while the dynamic attacking trio of Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, and Memphis Depay will be tasked with breaking down Japan’s organized backline. The midfield is expected to feature a blend of technical skill and control with Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch.

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Japan‘s primary concern revolves around veteran midfielder Wataru Endo, who is recovering from a foot injury and remains doubtful. His absence would be a significant blow to their defensive structure in the middle of the park. Should he be unavailable, Ao Tanaka is expected to step in. Otherwise, coach Hajime Moriyasu has his preferred squad ready for their trademark disciplined, counter-attacking system.

Netherlands Projected XI (4-3-2-1): Verbruggen; van de Ven, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries; de Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Gakpo, Malen; Depay.

This lineup is built to control possession and leverage its world-class attacking talent. Gakpo and Malen will provide width and creativity in support of Memphis Depay, the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

Japan Projected XI (3-4-3): Suzuki; Ito, Tomiyasu, Itakura; Nakamura, Kamada, Tanaka, Doan; Ito, Kubo, Ueda.

This formation emphasizes defensive solidity and rapid transitions. Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan will be the primary outlets on the counter, aiming to exploit any space left by the advancing Dutch fullbacks.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Netherlands vs Japan match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other major soccer competitions. This includes coverage of Liga MX, LaLiga, and other international tournaments.

A monthly subscription costs $14.99/month and provides access to all live matches and on-demand content available on the platform.

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SEE MORE: Full 2026 tournament TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.