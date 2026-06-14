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How big is Curacao? Population and size of the 2026 World Cup’s smallest nation

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Juninho Bacuna, Roshon van Eijma, Armando Obispo and teammates of Curacao acknowledge the fans.
© WM Sport Media/Getty ImagesJuninho Bacuna, Roshon van Eijma, Armando Obispo and teammates of Curacao acknowledge the fans.

Following FIFA’s new adjustments, Curacao managed to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup, qualifying for the tournament for the first time in history. Although they are not considered a highly competitive powerhouse, they have already become one of the biggest talking points among fans. In addition, they represent the smallest country ever to appear in the tournament.

Curaçao have a total area of 171 square miles (around 444 square kilometers) and a total population of only 158,000. Because of this, they are the smallest country to qualify for a World Cup in the tournament’s 96-year history. While Iceland held the record for the smallest population among World Cup participants in 2018, it now belongs to Curaçao, whose size is comparable to that of New Orleans, at roughly 440 square kilometers.

Even though they are an island located near Venezuela, they compete in CONCACAF, where they secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup. To do so, they managed to surpass Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bermuda in Group B of the third round of the qualifiers. Without a world-class roster, they could struggle defensively, as their most recent friendlies against Scotland, Australia, and China resulted in multiple defeats.

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Despite their small population, they are looking to make a statement at the 2026 World Cup. To do so, they will be aiming to defeat Germany, as they seek to climb the standings in Group E, where they will also face Ecuador and Ivory Coast. Without any high-profile stars in their roster, they could rely on a solid collective style of play.

Juriën Gaari #3 of Curacao looks to play the ball during the training.

Juriën Gaari #3 of Curacao looks to play the ball during the training.

Curacao eye historic breakthrough at the 2026 World Cup

With Germany and Ecuador as their direct rivals in the 2026 World Cup, Curaçao may not have an easy path to securing one of the top two spots. However, they could still aim to write their name into the tournament’s history, as they still have a strong chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, due to the reintroduced best third-placed teams system.

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How to watch Germany vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Germany vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Following the expansion to 48 national teams, FIFA reintroduced the best third-placed teams system. Although it had disappeared after the 1994 World Cup, it was adjusted once again, giving eight national teams the chance to advance to the knockout stages. With this in mind, Curaçao could aim to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams and, with this being their debut in these stages of the tournament, make a major statement on the world stage.

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