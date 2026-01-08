Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Spanish Super Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal in LaLiga.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal in LaLiga.

Kylian Mbappe’s absence has added an unexpected layer of intrigue to one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. As Real Madrid prepares to face Atletico de Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, the spotlight has shifted away from tactics and rivalries toward a single, pressing question. Why is one of the world’s most decisive players missing on such a high-stakes night?

The Madrid derby rarely lacks drama, but this one carries added weight. A place in the final against Barcelona is on the line, pressure is mounting on the bench, and Kylian Mbappe—arguably the most influential figure in the squad this season—will not take part.

The Spanish Super Cup has not always been treated as a priority, but circumstances have changed. This semi-final comes at a delicate moment in the campaign, with Real Madrid looking to stabilize momentum and Atletico eager to strike another psychological blow after their emphatic league win earlier in the season.

The Whites arrive following an emphatic domestic victory, showcasing renewed attacking confidence. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, sees this competition as a genuine opportunity for silverware. In short, this is not a friendly, nor a rehearsal—it is a potential turning point. And yet Los Blancos must navigate it without their most reliable goal threat.

xabi alonso mbappe real madrid

Kylian Mbappe and Xabi Alonso

The reason for Mbappe’s absence

Midway through preparations, clarity finally emerged around Mbappe’s situation. The forward was ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover in time from a knee issue sustained at the end of December. Medical staff diagnosed a knee sprain, and the club adopted what has been described internally as a “zero-risk” approach.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé’s replacement Gonzalo García joins Real Madrid’s elite goalscoring club after hat trick vs. Real Betis

see also

Kylian Mbappé’s replacement Gonzalo García joins Real Madrid’s elite goalscoring club after hat trick vs. Real Betis

The decision was not taken lightly. The French international has been one of Real Madrid’s most consistent performers this season, recently equaling a long-standing club scoring record in a single calendar year. Losing him at this stage of the competition is a significant blow—but one the club believes is preferable to risking a longer absence later in the campaign.

The timeline suggests a short-term setback rather than a major concern. Mbappe is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, with optimism that he could return in time should Madrid reach the final.

Advertisement

How Real Madrid is adapting without its star

The immediate response inside the camp has been calm rather than panicked. The coaching staff has opted for continuity, sticking with the system and personnel that delivered a convincing league win days earlier. That decision places trust in both emerging figures and established leaders.

Vinicius drops six-word hint over Real Madrid future amid growing reports of Kylian Mbappe-matching salary demands

see also

Vinicius drops six-word hint over Real Madrid future amid growing reports of Kylian Mbappe-matching salary demands

In attack, responsibility is being shared. Young forwards are stepping into the spotlight, while experienced names are being asked to raise their level. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo are all expected to shoulder a greater creative and scoring burden.

That message was underlined by Bellingham himself, who acknowledged the collective challenge ahead. Speaking ahead of the derby, he said: “In the absence of Kylian Mbappe, players like me, Vini, Rodrygo and Gonzalo García have to take a step forward.” Those words reflect a broader theme inside the dressing room: this is a test of depth, character, and adaptability.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe sparks Real Madrid hope ahead of potential Spanish Super Cup final vs. Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe sparks Real Madrid hope ahead of potential Spanish Super Cup final vs. Barcelona

Although he did not travel to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe is reportedly refusing to rule out the possibility of featuring in a potential final against Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe injury update: Real Madrid confirm major blow ahead of Spanish Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe injury update: Real Madrid confirm major blow ahead of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid shared bad news regarding Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Spanish Super Cup.

Kylian Mbappé’s replacement Gonzalo García joins Real Madrid’s elite goalscoring club after hat trick vs. Real Betis

Kylian Mbappé’s replacement Gonzalo García joins Real Madrid’s elite goalscoring club after hat trick vs. Real Betis

With the task to replace Kylian Mbappé, Gonzalo García joined a Real Madrid’s elite goalscoring club after his La Liga hat trick against Real Betis.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are facing off in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinals – stay with us in our live coverage to not miss a single detail.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo