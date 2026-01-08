Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name alone is enough to elevate any Saudi Pro League fixture into a headline event, and this midweek clash is no different. As Al-Nassr prepares to host Al-Qadsiah, the focus is firmly on the title race, recent form, and a lingering sense of intrigue surrounding the team sheets.

This is a fixture loaded with consequence. Second place hosts fifth, separated by just seven points, at a moment when momentum in the league feels fragile. Al-Nassr is chasing redemption after surrendering top spot, while Al-Qadsiah arrives with confidence, belief, and a growing reputation as awkward opponents for the league’s heavyweights.

The context surrounding this match explains why anticipation is so high. Al-Nassr sits second in the table with 31 points, narrowly trailing the league leader, and knowing that any slip could be costly with rivals also in action. After opening the campaign with a flawless run of victories, the hosts have hit a rare dip, dropping points in consecutive league matches.

The most recent setback—a 3-2 defeat away from home—was particularly painful, not only because it ended their grip on first place, but because it exposed small vulnerabilities in a side that had looked nearly unstoppable earlier in the season. For a team built around elite attacking firepower, the response now matters almost as much as the result.

Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, travels to Riyadh in fifth place with 24 points from 12 matches, buoyed by back-to-back wins and an emphatic 4-0 victory in their last outing. Their objective is clear: push closer to the AFC Champions League Elite places and prove that their recent surge is no fluke.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Cristiano Ronaldo will start and lead the line once again, partnering Joao Felix in attack. There had been quiet speculation following the last defeat, but team news has confirmed that there are no fitness concerns for the Portuguese star. His presence is seen as non-negotiable in a match of this importance, especially with Al-Nassr needing leadership as much as goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring

In midfield, Marcelo Brozovic will orchestrate play, while the back line will need to stay alert against a visiting attack that has found rhythm in recent weeks. Sadio Mane remains unavailable due to international duty, placing even greater responsibility on the remaining attackers.

Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah: Confirmed lineups

Al-Nassr confirmed XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Martinez, Yahya; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Angelo, Felix, Coman; Ronaldo.

Al-Qadsiah confirmed XI: Casteels; Thakri, Nacho Fernandez, Alvarez, Al Shamat; Baah, Hazazi, Weigl, Nandez; Retegui, Quinones.