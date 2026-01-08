Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name alone is enough to elevate any Saudi Pro League fixture into a headline event, and this midweek clash is no different. As Al-Nassr prepares to host Al-Qadsiah, the focus is firmly on the title race, recent form, and a lingering sense of intrigue surrounding the team sheets.

This is a fixture loaded with consequence. Second place hosts fifth, separated by just seven points, at a moment when momentum in the league feels fragile. Al-Nassr is chasing redemption after surrendering top spot, while Al-Qadsiah arrives with confidence, belief, and a growing reputation as awkward opponents for the league’s heavyweights.

The context surrounding this match explains why anticipation is so high. Al-Nassr sits second in the table with 31 points, narrowly trailing the league leader, and knowing that any slip could be costly with rivals also in action. After opening the campaign with a flawless run of victories, the hosts have hit a rare dip, dropping points in consecutive league matches.

The most recent setback—a 3-2 defeat away from home—was particularly painful, not only because it ended their grip on first place, but because it exposed small vulnerabilities in a side that had looked nearly unstoppable earlier in the season. For a team built around elite attacking firepower, the response now matters almost as much as the result.

Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, travels to Riyadh in fifth place with 24 points from 12 matches, buoyed by back-to-back wins and an emphatic 4-0 victory in their last outing. Their objective is clear: push closer to the AFC Champions League Elite places and prove that their recent surge is no fluke.

Advertisement
Joao Felix reflects on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr: ‘We’re unstoppable’

see also

Joao Felix reflects on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr: ‘We’re unstoppable’

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Cristiano Ronaldo will start and lead the line once again, partnering Joao Felix in attack. There had been quiet speculation following the last defeat, but team news has confirmed that there are no fitness concerns for the Portuguese star. His presence is seen as non-negotiable in a match of this importance, especially with Al-Nassr needing leadership as much as goals.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring

In midfield, Marcelo Brozovic will orchestrate play, while the back line will need to stay alert against a visiting attack that has found rhythm in recent weeks. Sadio Mane remains unavailable due to international duty, placing even greater responsibility on the remaining attackers.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah: Confirmed lineups

Al-Nassr confirmed XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Martinez, Yahya; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Angelo, Felix, Coman; Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo intervenes: Al-Nassr targets shock Real Madrid name at his request, but it’s not Vinicius

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo intervenes: Al-Nassr targets shock Real Madrid name at his request, but it’s not Vinicius

Al-Qadsiah confirmed XI: Casteels; Thakri, Nacho Fernandez, Alvarez, Al Shamat; Baah, Hazazi, Weigl, Nandez; Retegui, Quinones.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL interest, says Flick

Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL interest, says Flick

After being left on the bench as an unused sub once again and drawing interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL, head coach Hansi Flick addressed that Robert Lewandowski's future at FC Barcelona remains uncertain.

Joao Felix reflects on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr: ‘We’re unstoppable’

Joao Felix reflects on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr: ‘We’re unstoppable’

Joao Felix spoke about his first few months at Al Nassr, where he has been playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League or Lionel Messi’s MLS: Robert Lewandowski makes final decision on his future amid Barcelona uncertainty

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League or Lionel Messi’s MLS: Robert Lewandowski makes final decision on his future amid Barcelona uncertainty

Amid shifting roles, stalled negotiations, and growing external interest, Lewandowski has now reached a conclusion about where his future is heading — even if Barcelona’s own plans remain unresolved.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are facing off in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinals – stay with us in our live coverage to not miss a single detail.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo