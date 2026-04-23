Vinicius Junior reportedly agrees new Real Madrid deal, but Kylian Mbappe remains top earner

Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid has been clouded by uncertainty over the last several months as the Brazilian star rejected multiple contract offers with less than two years remaining on his current deal. However, new reports indicate that an agreement is finally in place between Vinicius and the club, though Kylian Mbappe is expected to retain his status as the team’s highest-paid player.

According to Sky Sports‘ Florian Plettenberg, an agreement in principle has been reached for a new long-term contract that Real Madrid offered Vinicius. While this represents a major step forward, several final details still need to be ironed out before the Brazilian officially puts pen to paper on his extension with Los Blancos.

The report also clarified that Mbappe will remain the top earner on the roster, a position he has held since his high-profile arrival during the 2024-25 season. This hierarchy was reportedly a point of contention that stalled negotiations, as Vinícius was initially eager to surpass his teammate’s earnings.

As previously reported by Diario AS, Vinicius Junior currently earns a net salary of approximately $11.7 million from the extension he signed in October 2023. By comparison, Kylian Mbappe secured a base salary of $17.5 million after joining the club as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid gestures to fans.

With his current contract set to expire in June 2027, Vinicius’ camp reportedly demanded a salary in the range of $29 million to $35 million per year, including bonuses, during the early stages of renewal talks. After a lengthy stalemate, both sides now appear ready to move forward and secure the star’s long-term presence in the Spanish capital.

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Real Madrid defuses the Vinicius standoff

Real Madrid have spent over a year working on this extension, facing numerous obstacles along the way. Doubts regarding his long-term stay began to surface after Vinicius claimed the FIFA The Best award, a milestone followed by a dip in form and a stretch of inconsistent play over the last two years.

The demand for a significant pay raise and the status of being the squad’s highest-paid player became a sticking point during this period. Furthermore, the Saudi Pro League made a heavy push for the winger, with reports suggesting a potential record-breaking transfer fee aimed at making Vinicius the new face of soccer in Saudi Arabia.

While those rumors eventually faded, the player’s recent friction with former manager Xabi Alonso briefly reignited speculation about an eventual departure. However, with the coaching change and a new agreement on the table, a resolution now seems closer than it was at any point last year.

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