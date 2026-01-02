Vinicius drops six-word hint over Real Madrid future amid growing reports of Kylian Mbappe-matching salary demands

The opening days of a new year often bring clarity, but for Vinicius and Real Madrid, they have instead deepened a story already loaded with tension. With Kylian Mbappe now established as the highest earner at the club and the Brazilian winger enduring an uneven run of form, speculation around his future has intensified. Add whispers of dressing-room unease, stalled contract talks, and a cryptic message posted at the turn of the year, and the picture becomes impossible to ignore.

For a club built on star power, silverware, and internal hierarchy, the situation surrounding one of its most explosive attackers has become one of the defining narratives of the season. Vinicius entered the campaign as one of Madrid’s most valuable assets—arguably the face of the post-Benzema era before Mbappe’s arrival. Yet halfway into the season, questions are being asked not only about his output, but about his role within the collective.

According to reports in Spain relayed by Football365, “several heavyweights in the dressing room” are said to be unhappy with Vinicius’ attitude during difficult moments. The report claims that when the team struggles, the Brazilian tends to “disconnect,” focusing on individual actions rather than collective recovery. His body language, it is alleged, has created discomfort among teammates who believe that unity is being compromised.

Madrid’s league position has only magnified the tension. Sitting behind Barcelona in the title race, the club has endured a rare trophy-less calendar year, intensifying scrutiny on every key figure. This is where the narrative turns sharper. The same reports suggest that some senior players believe the Whites would function better without Vinicius as a central figure. The claim is dramatic: that voices within the squad are pushing for his exit “as soon as possible.”

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

No names have been revealed, but the implication alone is seismic for a player protected by a $1.1 billion release clause and once viewed as untouchable. The club, aware of his market value, would not be forced into a sale—but the situation becomes more complex when contract negotiations enter the equation.

Contract talks and the Mbappe benchmark

At the heart of the standoff lies money—and status. As per Diario AS, Vinicius’ camp demanded a salary in the region of $29-35 million per year, including bonuses, during early renewal talks. Madrid, while open to a significant raise from his current $11.7 million net salary, reportedly drew a firm line: no player earns more than Mbappe’s $17.5 million base salary.

This refusal stalled negotiations, leaving Vinicius with around 18 months remaining on his contract. For Los Blancos, that clock is dangerous. Lose leverage, and the risk of a free transfer looms—something the club has vowed not to allow.

There were even suggestions that the Brazilian wanted his release clause reduced to around $351 million, a move that would only make sense if he were open to a future exit—possibly to Saudi Arabia or Paris Saint-Germain, where such figures are conceivable.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (L) celebrates scoring a goal with Vinicius Jr.

What did Vinicius say?

Amid all this noise, Vinicius welcomed the new year with a social-media post that immediately caught attention. The image showed him holding a Madrid shirt, accompanied by a short but emotionally charged caption—six words that hinted strongly at commitment, optimism, and continuity. “Hopefully to an incredible year 2026”, he wrote, before adding, “Hala Madrid always! I love you all.”

Vinicius’ Instagram story

The message did not reference contracts, clauses, or negotiations. Instead, it projected belief and attachment to the badge. For many supporters and observers, it read as a subtle rebuttal to the idea that the 25-year-old is already halfway out the door. While cryptic, the timing mattered. The post arrived as he entered the final 18 months of his deal, at a moment when Madrid must soon choose between compromise, confrontation, or cashing in.