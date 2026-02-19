Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets achieve unprecedented milestone with IFFHS recognition as Barcelona and Inter Miami Unite to cement duo’s latest record

For years, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were inseparable on the pitch, shaping eras, lifting trophies, and defining soccer’s modern tactical identity. Their partnership at Barcelona was the backbone of one of the greatest teams in history, while their reunion at Inter Miami offered a poetic late-career chapter filled with silverware and nostalgia. Now, their shared journey has produced yet another milestone that underscores their extraordinary longevity and chemistry.

The announcement from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) once again places Messi at the center of soccer history, this time alongside his longtime midfield ally. Barcelona and Inter Miami served as the two stages where their partnership reached historic heights, first in Europe, then in the United States. As they prepare for the next phase of their careers, their bond has been immortalized in a way few players ever experience.

Few partnerships in soccer history have lasted as long or been as influential as the one between Messi and Busquets. From Pep Guardiola’s tiki-taka revolution to the MLS spotlight in Miami, their understanding of space, timing, and decision-making remained almost telepathic.

Their partnership began in 2008 at Barcelona and continued across 13 consecutive seasons, during which they played 569 official matches together. After a brief separation in the early 2020s, their careers reunited in 2023 at Inter Miami, where they shared 84 additional games in MLS and other competitions.

The historic record revealed

According to IFFHS, Messi and Busquets have played together in more matches than any other duo in the history of world soccer. Across Barcelona and Inter Miami, they accumulated 653 official matches as teammates, surpassing every partnership recorded in soccer history.

This milestone places them above other legendary pairings, including Busquets and Gerard Pique (620 matches), Gerd Muller and Sepp Maier (611), and Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer (611). Only a handful of duos in soccer history have ever surpassed the 600-match mark, making this achievement almost unparalleled in the modern era.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammate Sergio Busquets #5

Trophy-laden years in Barcelona and Inter Miami

Their time together was not defined solely by appearances but by relentless success. Messi and Busquets won 33 official titles as teammates, an astonishing tally that reflects their dominance at club level. At Camp Nou, they captured eight LaLiga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, and three Club World Cups, among numerous domestic and international honors.

Their reunion in Miami added a new chapter of success, with the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, and the 2025 MLS Cup completing a unique transatlantic legacy. These achievements illustrate how their partnership transcended leagues and continents, proving that elite soccer intelligence and chemistry can thrive anywhere.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammate Sergio Busquets #5 after scoring a goal.

The record was officially sealed on December 6, 2025, when Inter Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final. Shortly after lifting the trophy, Sergio Busquets announced his retirement, bringing an end to their historic on-field partnership.

With the Spanish midfield maestro stepping away from professional soccer, Messi’s journey continues alone in Miami, where he is expected to play until 2028. Inter Miami, however, enters a new era without several iconic figures from its golden period, including Busquets and Jordi Alba, as it prepares to defend its titles and inaugurate a new stadium.