Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets establish historic record after stints with Barcelona and Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have shared practically a lifetime on the pitch, first taking their earliest steps together at FC Barcelona, and then reuniting at the twilight of their careers on the other side of the Atlantic with Inter Miami. Beyond the countless trophies won along the way, the Messi-Busquets partnership has now cemented itself in the history books with a remarkable record.

It all began in 2008, when Messi was already emerging as one of the game’s most exciting talents and a 20-year-old Busquets, a product of La Masia, was still working to earn his place on the biggest stage. In the 2008-09 season, Pep Guardiola’s first in charge at the Camp Nou, the new manager turned to one of his former B team players, handing Busquets his debut on September 13 in a 1-1 draw against Racing Santander, the first time the two shared a pitch together.

From that point on, Messi evolved into arguably the greatest forward in soccer history, while Busquets reinvented the defensive midfielder position with a style so unique that no one has quite managed to replicate it. By the time of Messi’s emotional departure from Barcelona in 2021, the two had shared the pitch together for the Blaugrana on 569 occasions.

Their reunion came in 2023, when both arranged moves to Inter Miami, a franchise that was struggling at the bottom of the MLS standings at the time. Together, they helped transform the Herons into one of the league’s powerhouses, contributing to Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup glory across the 84 games they shared in South Florida before Busquets made the decision to retire last season.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 and Sergio Busquets #5.

Messi, Busquets, and a record that will be tough to break

When combining their appearances together at Barcelona and Inter Miami, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have been confirmed by the IFFHS as the pair who have played the most games alongside each other in soccer history, with a staggering total of 653. The number speaks not only to their extraordinary chemistry, but to the remarkable consistency and longevity of one of the sport’s most iconic partnerships.

To put it in perspective, one of Messi’s most prolific attacking partners, Luis Suárez, has shared the pitch with the Argentine just 324 times according to Transfermarkt, fewer than half the appearances Busquets managed alongside him.

The previous record holders were Busquets himself and Gerard Piqué who made their Barcelona debuts at the same time as Busquets made his alongside Messi in 2008. With both playing not only at Barcelona but also as key figures in one of the greatest Spain national team sides in history, the two accumulated 533 club appearances together and another 87 with La Roja, for a combined total of 620, falling 33 short of the Messi-Busquets mark.

Third on the all-time list are Bayern Munich and Germany legends Gerd Müller and Sepp Maier, the striker and goalkeeper duo who shared 14 seasons to accumulate 611 games together. The only current pair with any realistic chance of threatening the list is Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer, also on 611, but with Müller now at Vancouver and Neuer still at Bayern, adding to their tally would require one to follow the other, an increasingly unlikely scenario given where both find themselves in the final chapters of their careers.

