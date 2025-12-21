Lionel Messi loses a potential Sergio Busquets replacement: Inter Miami reportedly miss out on signing South American star

Lionel Messi is coming off a historic run with the Herons, having led the team to its first MLS Cup victory. However, Sergio Busquets’ retirement remains a significant concern, which has left the team actively searching the transfer market for replacements. Despite Inter Miami having made an offer for a South American star, the player chose to take another path.

A few weeks ago, Nicolás Fonseca of Club León emerged as Inter Miami’s leading candidate to replace Sergio Busquets. Although the Herons made a solid offer for his services, the Mexican club found it insufficient. Consequently, the Uruguayan star will not join Lionel Messi and will instead be sold to Real Oviedo, which, like Club León, are also owned by Grupo Pachuca, according to reports by César Luis Merlo.

Even though Fonseca’s failed arrival has complicated matters at Inter Miami, the team remains in pursuit of a stellar midfield reinforcement. With Federico Redondo’s departure to Elche CF, only Rodrigo de Paul is positioned to fill that role. Consequently, the Herons are reportedly targeting Koke Resurrección from Atlético Madrid, who could join as a free agent in July 2026. However, they still need to address the gap in January 2026, leaving the door open for other options.

Rather than settling for a solid player, the Herons are seeking a world-class star for their midfield. Despite being 33 years old, Koke could provide a significant boost with his defensive rigor and ability to create offensive opportunities. Nonetheless, Inter Miami might consider re-signing Baltasar Rodriguez to partner with De Paul, maintaining the pair through summer 2026 alongside the veteran Spaniard, should no other top star join earlier.

Nicolas Fonseca of Club Leon looks on during a Liga MX game.

Inter Miami are already overhauling the roster for 2026 season

To maintain competitiveness, Javier Mascherano will oversee a revamped roster featuring several notable changes. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have retired, while Marcelo Weigandt, Fafa Picault, Ryan Sailor, Rocco Ríos Novo, and William Yarbrough will not return to Inter Miami in 2026. Additionally, the futures of Allen Obando, Baltasar Rodríguez, and Tadeo Allende remain uncertain. In response, the Herons have already initiated several key moves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Messi’s Inter Miami set to pay nearly $5 million to keep Argentine player ahead of 2026 MLS season

With the renewal of Luis Suárez’s contract and the arrival of Sergio Reguilón, Inter Miami kick off a strong start in reshaping the roster. Alongside them, Dayne St. Clair will serve as the team’s new goalkeeper, according to Germán García. Additionally, Facundo Mura is in advanced negotiations to finalize his transfer. Meanwhile, the Herons are actively assessing potential reinforcements for their midfield, making the January 2026 transfer window particularly enticing.