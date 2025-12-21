Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Lionel Messi loses a potential Sergio Busquets replacement: Inter Miami reportedly miss out on signing South American star

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.
© Elsa/Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesInter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Lionel Messi is coming off a historic run with the Herons, having led the team to its first MLS Cup victory. However, Sergio Busquets’ retirement remains a significant concern, which has left the team actively searching the transfer market for replacements. Despite Inter Miami having made an offer for a South American star, the player chose to take another path.

A few weeks ago, Nicolás Fonseca of Club León emerged as Inter Miami’s leading candidate to replace Sergio Busquets. Although the Herons made a solid offer for his services, the Mexican club found it insufficient. Consequently, the Uruguayan star will not join Lionel Messi and will instead be sold to Real Oviedo, which, like Club León, are also owned by Grupo Pachuca, according to reports by César Luis Merlo.

Even though Fonseca’s failed arrival has complicated matters at Inter Miami, the team remains in pursuit of a stellar midfield reinforcement. With Federico Redondo’s departure to Elche CF, only Rodrigo de Paul is positioned to fill that role. Consequently, the Herons are reportedly targeting Koke Resurrección from Atlético Madrid, who could join as a free agent in July 2026. However, they still need to address the gap in January 2026, leaving the door open for other options.

Rather than settling for a solid player, the Herons are seeking a world-class star for their midfield. Despite being 33 years old, Koke could provide a significant boost with his defensive rigor and ability to create offensive opportunities. Nonetheless, Inter Miami might consider re-signing Baltasar Rodriguez to partner with De Paul, maintaining the pair through summer 2026 alongside the veteran Spaniard, should no other top star join earlier.

Club Leon&#039;s Nicolas Fonseca

Nicolas Fonseca of Club Leon looks on during a Liga MX game.

Inter Miami are already overhauling the roster for 2026 season

To maintain competitiveness, Javier Mascherano will oversee a revamped roster featuring several notable changes. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have retired, while Marcelo Weigandt, Fafa Picault, Ryan Sailor, Rocco Ríos Novo, and William Yarbrough will not return to Inter Miami in 2026. Additionally, the futures of Allen Obando, Baltasar Rodríguez, and Tadeo Allende remain uncertain. In response, the Herons have already initiated several key moves.

Advertisement
Messi’s Inter Miami set to pay nearly $5 million to keep Argentine player ahead of 2026 MLS season

see also

Messi’s Inter Miami set to pay nearly $5 million to keep Argentine player ahead of 2026 MLS season

With the renewal of Luis Suárez’s contract and the arrival of Sergio Reguilón, Inter Miami kick off a strong start in reshaping the roster. Alongside them, Dayne St. Clair will serve as the team’s new goalkeeper, according to Germán García. Additionally, Facundo Mura is in advanced negotiations to finalize his transfer. Meanwhile, the Herons are actively assessing potential reinforcements for their midfield, making the January 2026 transfer window particularly enticing.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal dethrones Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with jaw-dropping 2025 shirt sales record

Lamine Yamal dethrones Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with jaw-dropping 2025 shirt sales record

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo defined not only success on the pitch, but also global influence off it—shirts, posters, billboards, and endless replicas worn by fans across continents. Now, however, a new name is rewriting that order. 

Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly targeting South American midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets

Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly targeting South American midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets

With the retirement of Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami are reportedly interested in a South American midfielder to join Lionel Messi.

MLS co-founder Alan Rothenberg on Messi, the salary cap, league growth, the USMNT, and the 2026 World Cup

MLS co-founder Alan Rothenberg on Messi, the salary cap, league growth, the USMNT, and the 2026 World Cup

In an exclusive interview with World Soccer Talk, MLS co-founder and former U.S. Soccer president Alan Rothenberg spoke candidly about the growth of the league, Lionel Messi, the 2026 World Cup, and more.

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappé’s 21st-century goalscoring record after strike vs. Villarreal

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappé’s 21st-century goalscoring record after strike vs. Villarreal

After finding the back of the net against Villarreal, FC Barcelona star has now closed in on a Kylian Mbappé’s goalscoring record in the 21st century.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo