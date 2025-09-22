Why is Ousmane Dembélé not playing in the PSG vs Olympique Marseille clash in Ligue 1?

Ousmane Dembélé will be a major absence for Paris Saint-Germain in one of the most important fixtures of the French season. On Matchday 5 of Ligue 1 2025-26, PSG visit Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique, scheduled for Monday, September 22, at 3:00 PM ET at the iconic Stade Vélodrome. The French winger is sidelined with a serious hamstring injury, ruling him out for around six weeks and leaving PSG without one of their most dynamic attacking players.

Dembélé sustained his injury during the recent FIFA international break, damaging his right hamstring. Medical reports confirmed he would not only miss Le Classique but also several other crucial matches in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League group stage.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will line up on the left side of the attack. In the center, Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos will lead the line. Bradley Barcola and Desiré Doué are algo absent.

The tactical reshuffle underscores just how important Dembélé has been to PSG’s system. His pace, dribbling, and creativity provide balance to the team’s offense, and his absence could tilt the scales in a match as emotionally charged as Le Classique.

Barcola will also miss Le Classique, as will Dembélé.

Dembélé Nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or

Despite his injury, Dembélé’s 2024-25 season was strong enough to earn him a nomination for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The gala will be held the same day as Le Classique, on Monday night at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, creating a scheduling clash between French domestic soccer’s biggest rivalry and world soccer’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Leaked Ballon d’Or list sparks controversy before being denied by organizers

According to French media, while PSG have several players nominated for individual honors, Dembélé is considered one of the favorites to take home a trophy. However, given his injury and PSG’s game against Marseille, he will not be present at the gala.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is expected to spotlight other PSG stars as well, with categories such as Best Player, Best Young Player, and Best Team in play.