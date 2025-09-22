Trending topics:
Ballon D'Or
Leaked Ballon d’Or list sparks controversy before being denied by organizers

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The alleged top three featured Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé, and Vitinha, with stars like Salah, Pedri, and Lautaro Martínez also in the leaked top 10.
© NAOMI BAKER

With just hours left before the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, controversy has erupted. A supposed leaked list of the top 10 finalists circulated widely on social media, claiming that Lamine Yamal would be crowned this year’s winner. The leak overshadowed the anticipation for nominees like Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martínez, who are contenders for the main award, and Dibu Martínez, a candidate for the Yashin Trophy.

According to the unverified list, Yamal would secure victory with 805 points, edging out last season’s Champions League winner Ousmane Dembélé of PSG, who allegedly finished with 800 points. The podium, per the leak, would be rounded out by Portuguese midfielder Vitinha with 643 points.

Other names on the leaked top 10 included:

  • Raphinha (Barcelona) in fourth
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) in fifth
  • Nuno Mendes (PSG) in sixth
  • Pedri (Barcelona) in seventh
  • Désiré Doué (PSG) in eighth
  • Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) in ninth
  • Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan and Argentina) in tenth

France Football denies the rumors

The organizers, France Football, were quick to respond, dismissing the leaked list as speculation. The magazine emphasized that only one person knows the actual winner ahead of the ceremony.

The list was leaked but quickly denied by France Football.



Vincent García, head of France Football, reinforced the rules: “I am the only one who knows the result. The criteria are clear: individual and decisive performances, titles, fair play, and conduct both on and off the field.”

The organization stressed that the official announcement will be made exclusively during the live event, reminding fans that leaks have no credibility.

Celebrations already in motion

Still, the rumors have sparked excitement, especially in Barcelona. Yamal, the 18-year-old prodigy, has reportedly reserved an exclusive venue in Paris to celebrate the potential win. He will be accompanied by 20 family members and close friends, underlining the significance of the event for his inner circle.

Adding further intrigue, reports suggest that Brazilian legend Ronaldinho will be the one to hand out the trophy. Another detail fueling speculation: whether Yamal’s partner, Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, will join his entourage at the ceremony.

Whether the leak proves true or not, all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal. His meteoric rise at Barcelona, combined with his global impact, has already made him one of the sport’s brightest young stars. But until the curtain rises in Paris, the official winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or remains a mystery.

