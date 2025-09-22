Trending topics:
Ousmane Dembélé secures Ballon d’Or, joining Lionel Messi as PSG’s exclusive winners

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

For French soccer fans, Dembélé’s victory on home soil marks a historic night, as he becomes the country’s latest Ballon d’Or winner.
For years, Ousmane Dembélé was seen as a player with flashes of brilliance but lacking consistency. Tonight in Paris, at the Théâtre du Châtelet, he may have silenced all doubts: the PSG winger is the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or, capping off the best season of his career. And in doing so, he follows in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who also won the Ballon d’Or while wearing PSG colors.

Heading into the gala, most analysts agreed the race was between Dembélé and Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Both were among the 30 nominees that included Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), and Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG). Dembélé’s combination of experience, leadership, and spectacular form ultimately set him apart.

Second Ballon d’Or in PSG’s history

Dembélé’s triumph carries special meaning for Paris Saint-Germain. He becomes only the second player in the club’s history to lift the Ballon d’Or, after Lionel Messi achieved the feat in 2021. For French soccer fans, winning again on home soil makes this edition even more symbolic, solidifying PSG’s growing influence in world soccer.

Yamal secures the Kopa Trophy for the second year in a row

While Dembélé claimed the night’s biggest honor, Barcelona fans also had reason to celebrate. Lamine Yamal once again lifted the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player under 21, marking his second consecutive win. After first taking it in 2024, repeating the feat in 2025 confirms his rapid ascent and strengthens his case as the heir to soccer’s biggest legends.

Luis Enrique named Best Coach and Donnarumma the Best Goalkeeper of 2025

PSG’s dominance at the ceremony didn’t stop with Dembélé. Luis Enrique, head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, was named the Best Coach of the Year after guiding the French giants to one of their most successful seasons in recent memory.

Another PSG standout, Gianluigi Donnarumma, walked away with the Best Goalkeeper award. The Italian keeper’s incredible reflexes, consistency, and leadership between the posts earned him recognition as the top shot-stopper in world soccer. Together with Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or and Luis Enrique’s coaching award, Donnarumma’s triumph underscores PSG’s exceptional year on both individual and collective levels.

PSG crowned Best Team in the World

To cap off a historic night, Paris Saint-Germain was named the Best Team in the World. The award comes in a season where PSG not only dominated domestically but also finally won the UEFA Champions League, the ultimate validation of the club’s global ambitions.

Top 10: Best players 2025

  • Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)
  • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
  • Vitinha (PSG)
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  • Raphinha (Barcelona)
  • Achraf Hakimi (PSG)
  • Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
  • Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
  • Gialuigi Donnarumma (PSG)
  • Nuno Mendes (PSG)
Ousmane Dembélé helps France match Lionel Messi’s Argentina historic record after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

After being crowned as the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, Ousmane Dembélé has helped France match a historic record only held by Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Sergio Busquets career decision on continuing with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 reportedly revealed

Sergio Busquets’ contract expires at the end of 2025, and his career decision on continuing with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 has reportedly been revealed.

Another record: Lionel Messi becomes the greatest goal contributor in MLS history

Messi’s impact since joining Inter Miami in 2023 has been historic, transforming the club and setting new standards for offensive efficiency in MLS.

Why is Ousmane Dembélé not playing in the PSG vs Olympique Marseille clash in Ligue 1?

Dembélé’s absence forces Luis Enrique to reshuffle his attack, with Bradley Barcola starting on the right, Kvaratskhelia on the left, and Gonçalo Ramos as striker.

