Ballon d'Or
2025 Ballon d’Or results: Haaland records lowest finish since 2021, Vinícius Jr. misses Top 10

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Vinicius Junior (L) of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland (R) of Manchester City.
Erling Haaland has been one of the most prolific strikers in world soccer in recent years, smashing records in Germany, England, and with Norway’s national team, while Vinícius Jr. emerged as a leading contender for last year’s Ballon d’Or. However, the 2024-25 season didn’t go as planned for either star. Haaland has now recorded his lowest finish in the Ballon d’Or since 2021, while the Real Madrid winger has dropped out of the Top 10 entirely.

With the Ballon d’Or ceremony set for September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France Football released the first batch of rankings outside the Top 10. Haaland’s 26th-place finish and Vinícius’ 16th came as a shock, not so much because of their performances, but because of their status as two of the game’s biggest superstars.

Haaland’s placement was particularly surprising given the contrast to his standing in recent years, especially in 2023, when he won the Gerd Müller Award after scoring 52 goals in 57 games for Manchester City and Norway. Now, his 26th-place finish marks the lowest ranking of his Ballon d’Or career since breaking onto the global stage.

Haaland made his first appearance in the 2021 Ballon d’Or list with an 11th place, being at the top half since then:

  • 2021 (Borussia Dortmund): 11th place, 33 points.
  • 2022 (Borussia Dortmund & Manchester City): 10th place, 18 points.
  • 2023 (Manchester City): 2nd place, 357 points.
  • 2024 (Manchester City): 5th place, 432 points.
Erling Haaland attends the 67th Ballon D&#039;Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France.

Erling Haaland attends the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France.

Vinícius, meanwhile, endured a steep decline compared to last year, when he finished second behind Manchester City’s Rodri. The Brazilian collected 1,129 points in 2024 and was widely seen as the frontrunner, but after struggling to replicate that level, he fell 14 spots to 16th.

What are the 2025 Ballon d’Or criteria? France Football’s editor-in-chief explains

Haaland and Vinícius’ 2024-25 season

The 2024-25 campaign was turbulent for Haaland and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the Community Shield but failed to add another major trophy, bowing out early in the Carabao Cup, losing the FA Cup final, falling to Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs, slipping out of the Premier League title race early, and even suffering a shock defeat to Al Hilal in the Club World Cup.

Individually, Haaland’s numbers were strong, with 34 goals and 5 assists in 48 appearances, but a lack of silverware, coupled with injury setbacks that kept him out of key games like the Champions League second leg against Madrid, hurt his standing with voters.

Vinícius’ story was similar. Real Madrid captured the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup in the first half of the season, but faltered elsewhere. Despite 22 goals and 19 assists in 58 matches, Los Blancos fell short in La Liga to Barcelona, exited the Champions League in the quarterfinals, and lost in the Club World Cup semifinals, leaving the Brazilian’s campaign with an underwhelming finish.

Erling Haaland equals Premier League record held by Manchester United legend after goal vs. Arsenal

With his goal against Arsenal, Erling Haaland has equaled a Premier League record held by a Manchester United legend.

Will Erling Haaland play? Confirmed lineups for Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland as Manchester City visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in Matchday 5 of the Premier League, a clash with early title implications.

Neither Christian Pulisic nor Santiago Gimenez: Serie A ace dominates key metric over global stars like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane

At a time when Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane are firing on all cylinders for their clubs, a different striker has stolen the spotlight.

What are the 2025 Ballon d'Or criteria? France Football's editor-in-chief explains

With the ceremony being held on September 22, France Football’s editor-in-chief explained the criteria used for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

