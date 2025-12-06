Why is Luis Suárez not playing for Inter Miami in the MLS Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps?

Inter Miami are hosting the MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium with a chance to lift the trophy for the first time. But once the lineups were released, questions immediately surfaced when Luis Suárez was left out of the Herons’ starting XI.

Luis Suárez won’t be playing against the Whitecaps due to a technical decision from head coach Javier Mascherano. Over Inter Miami’s last two postseason games, the Argentine manager has opted for Mateo Silvetti and Tadeo Allende to support Lionel Messi in the attack, and that approach has remained unchanged for the MLS Cup.

Throughout the 2025 season under Mascherano, Suárez has periodically been sidelined either for rest or to serve suspensions picked up along the way. However, this marks the first time he’ll start a third straight match on the bench while fully fit, a telling sign that the Argentine coach is now leaning toward younger players better equipped to handle the physical demands.

So far in the 2025 MLS playoffs, Suárez has struggled to make an impact for Miami: he recorded one assist in the 3-1 win over Nashville and was held without contributions in Game 2, a 2-1 loss. After serving a suspension in Game 3, he featured against FC Cincinnati and New York City FC, but only as a late substitute, logging just 14 and 8 minutes respectively.

Inter Miami eager to see Suárez continue

Despite losing his starting role in recent weeks and experiencing a dip in form compared to the 2024 campaign, Suárez remains one of Inter Miami’s foundational figures. With his contract set to expire at the end of December 2025 and reports suggesting a possible return to Uruguay, the club’s front office is still hopeful the striker will remain in Fort Lauderdale.

Before the matchup with the Whitecaps, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas spoke with reporters, and when asked about Suárez’s future, he didn’t hesitate: “Luis is a legend of football, one of the best No. 9s not only of this generation, but of all time. Luis will have to make a decision when the season ends, which will be tomorrow.”

Mas later added that the club is open to Suárez staying, with the final call left to the player. “Luis deserves to be able to make the decision to leave through the front door and be celebrated as he should be. And if Luis decides to stay one more year with the club, that would be fine. I would love to see Luis continue — obviously the coach and he will have to talk, but the decision is his,” he concluded.