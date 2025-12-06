How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Toluca vs Monterrey WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, December 6, 2025 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Monterrey head into the decisive second leg with confidence after seizing control in the opener, riding the surge that carried them past Club America in the quarterfinals. But the challenge steepens on the road against Toluca, a side that dominated the regular season.

Toluca will now lean on their home crowd to overturn a manageable one-goal gap. With the Diablos Rojos determined to turn momentum their way, this matchup has all the ingredients for a fierce finish—so make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Toluca vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

