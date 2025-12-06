Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE: Lionel Messi’s side takes the lead early in the game! (1-0)

Inter Miami enters the MLS Cup final with Lionel Messi once again carrying the hopes of a city chasing its first league title, but standing in the way is a Vancouver Whitecaps side anchored by German legend Thomas Muller. The match at Chase Stadium represents a defining moment for Miami, whose extraordinary postseason run—powered by Messi’s record-breaking form and Javier Mascherano’s attack-minded approach—has reignited the club’s ambitions.

Miami arrives as the Eastern Conference champion after a stretch of dominant playoff wins, scoring at least four goals in each of its last three matches and showcasing the league’s most explosive attack. This final is not just another game; it is the Herons’ opportunity to crown their Messi era with the biggest trophy in Major League Soccer.

Vancouver, however, comes into the final in its strongest form in club history, having already collected a Canadian Championship and stunned the Western Conference with a series of fearless postseason performances. Under Jesper Sorensen, the team has broken records for points, wins, and goals, while Muller’s arrival has added world-class decisiveness to a system built on cohesion and structure.

Seven of the last eight MLS Cup Finals have been won by the home team, giving Miami a slight edge, but the Whitecaps have already defied expectations all season. Whether Messi delivers another defining performance or Muller engineers one more upset, this final promises to be one of the most compelling in MLS history.