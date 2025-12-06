Trending topics:
MLS
Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE: Lionel Messi’s side takes the lead early in the game! (1-0)

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (left) and Thomas Muller (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) and Thomas Muller (right)

Inter Miami enters the MLS Cup final with Lionel Messi once again carrying the hopes of a city chasing its first league title, but standing in the way is a Vancouver Whitecaps side anchored by German legend Thomas Muller. The match at Chase Stadium represents a defining moment for Miami, whose extraordinary postseason run—powered by Messi’s record-breaking form and Javier Mascherano’s attack-minded approach—has reignited the club’s ambitions.

Miami arrives as the Eastern Conference champion after a stretch of dominant playoff wins, scoring at least four goals in each of its last three matches and showcasing the league’s most explosive attack. This final is not just another game; it is the Herons’ opportunity to crown their Messi era with the biggest trophy in Major League Soccer.

Vancouver, however, comes into the final in its strongest form in club history, having already collected a Canadian Championship and stunned the Western Conference with a series of fearless postseason performances. Under Jesper Sorensen, the team has broken records for points, wins, and goals, while Muller’s arrival has added world-class decisiveness to a system built on cohesion and structure.

Seven of the last eight MLS Cup Finals have been won by the home team, giving Miami a slight edge, but the Whitecaps have already defied expectations all season. Whether Messi delivers another defining performance or Muller engineers one more upset, this final promises to be one of the most compelling in MLS history.

9’ – GOOOOOOAAAAL INTER MIAMI TAKE THE LEAD (1-0)

Edier Ocampo of Vancouver scores an unfortunate own goal, giving Miami an early lead. The Vancouver goalkeeper, Yohei Takaoka, misses Tadeo Allende's cross, which the defender attempts to divert. The ball goes into the net!

Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Head-to-head

Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps have met just three times in their history, with Vancouver holding the upper hand across those encounters. The Whitecaps eliminated Miami from the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals, winning both legs and securing their spot in the final. Their only MLS meeting came in May 2024 at BC Place, where the Herons earned a 2-1 victory.

Across the three matchups, Vancouver has scored six goals to Miami’s three, giving the Canadian side a clear historical edge heading into their next showdown tonight.

Messi vs. Muller: Head-to-head

Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller are set to renew their storied rivalry as Inter Miami host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 MLS Cup final. The matchup adds a fresh chapter to one of the most compelling individual duels, with the German star historically holding the upper hand in seven of their 10 career meetings. With Muller on a four-match winning streak against him, Messi now aims to rewrite the script and finally turn the tide in one of the toughest battles of his career.

Thomas Müller (L) #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.
Thomas Müller (L) #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.

We will know the MLS Cup winner soon

Welcome to our live coverage of the match between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 MLS Cup Final. Stay tuned for key updates, highlights, and live, minute-by-minute action!

