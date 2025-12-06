Trending topics:
FIFA’s Gianni Infantino issues honest apology to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni after World Cup controversy

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, greets Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.
The 2026 World Cup draw held on Friday generated mixed reactions among viewers, with many claiming the broadcast ran longer than necessary. One of the standout moments involved Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, whose participation sparked controversy, and now FIFA president Gianni Infantino has publicly apologized to the manager.

During the World Cup draw ceremony, Scaloni appeared on stage to present the trophy. However, attention quickly shifted to the white gloves he was required to wear, as the Argentina coach visibly struggled to handle the World Cup trophy while looking uncomfortable.

After the ceremony, in an interview with TNT Sports Argentina, Scaloni was asked about the moment and finally explained what happened. “Because I thought you weren’t allowed to touch it with your hands. They don’t allow you to,” the Argentine boss revealed.

In previous ceremonies, former World Cup champions were allowed to hold the trophy with their bare hands, making this year’s requirement a surprise — even to Scaloni: “You know how they say that if you’re a World Cup champion you can touch it — well, you can touch it, but this time with gloves. Without gloves, they actually wouldn’t let me until I put them on. Well, it’s protocol.”

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, places the FIFA World Cup Trophy on a plinth during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Infantino’s apology to Scaloni

The day after the draw, on Saturday, with groups already confirmed, FIFA held the Match Schedule Reveal in Washington D.C. The event set dates and venues for the tournament’s fixtures, but with Scaloni in attendance, and having just addressed the incident, a notable apology took center stage.

From the stage, Gianni Infantino acknowledged the mistake and offered a direct apology to Lionel Scaloni: “I did not know that I had to apologize to Lionel Scaloni for what happened yesterday. I was told that he was asked to put gloves to touch the trophy.

I apologize on behalf of FIFA — I didn’t know. Of course the World Cup champions are allowed to touch the trophy. I didn’t know; El Fenómeno (Ronaldo) just told me here,” Infantino said. He then invited Scaloni onto the stage and handed him the World Cup trophy again, this time without the gloves.

