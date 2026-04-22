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Video: Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez score stunning goals for Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake in MLS

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Inter Miami stars Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesInter Miami stars Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.

Inter Miami grabbed the advantage late in their Matchday 9 clash against Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer. First it was Rodrigo De Paul, and moments later Luis Suarez doubled the lead.

Until the 82nd minute, the Herons had been unable to break the deadlock and, in fact, looked closer to conceding than scoring. The hosts had several chances on the counterattack, and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair played a key role with multiple saves.

In that context, the opener arrived through De Paul. The Argentine midfielder received a short pass from Telasco Segovia off a corner kick and had enough time to set himself before unleashing a stunning right-footed strike that flew into the top-left corner past goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who had no chance to stop it.

That goal put Inter Miami ahead in a match that had not been easy for them, and one that gave little indication of such an outcome. But from that moment on, the game shifted, and everything changed.

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Luis Suarez scores another stunning goal

After De Paul’s goal, Real Salt Lake barely had time to regroup before conceding again. Just over a minute after play resumed, Suarez made it 2-0. The Uruguayan forward had come on as a substitute for Tadeo Allende and had been on the field for only eight minutes when he received a pass from German Berterame inside the box and fired a powerful left-footed shot into the back of the net.

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Inter Miami move closer to top of Eastern Conference

Wednesday’s win over Real Salt Lake marked Inter Miami’s second victory since Guillermo Hoyos took over as head coach following Javier Mascherano’s resignation. Those back-to-back positive results in just a few days have helped the team climb the standings.

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The Herons now sit second in the Eastern Conference with 18 points, just one behind leaders Nashville SC and three ahead of New England Revolution. However, both teams still have to play their Matchday 9 fixtures, meaning those gaps could change in the coming days.

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