Will Neymar Jr make a comeback with Brazil? Coach Carlo Ancelotti gives a bold update on his return

After a challenging stretch in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Brazil secured their spot in the prestigious tournament. Rising stars like Estevao Willian and Raphinha revitalized the offense, stepping up in the absence of their iconic player, Neymar Jr, who last donned the national jersey two years ago. Coach Carlo Ancelotti recently spoke about the potential return of the Brazil’s top scorer, igniting anticipation among fans despite his absence from recent friendly matches.

“Neymar can play at his highest level in this team without any problems. When he is in good physical condition, he has the quality to play not only for Brazil, but for any team in the world because of the quality he possesses,” Carlo Ancelotti said at the latest press conference.

Carlo Ancelotti has once again addressed Neymar’s fitness, previously attributing his omission from the last World Cup qualifiers to this issue. However, Neymar, the Santos FC standout, countered, saying, “I think I was left out (of the national team) for technical reasons; I don’t think it has anything to do with my physical condition.” Ancelotti eventually conceded this point, according to reports from As.

Although Neymar has displayed flashes of consistency, persistent injuries have sidelined him for 14 games since joining Santos, with a thigh injury keeping him out until mid-November 2025. These setbacks hinder his ability to play full matches and complicate his national team return. Coach Carlo insists that Neymar must regain peak physical condition for a recall, highlighting the challenges the star faces in reclaiming his place.

Can Brazil win the 2026 World Cup without Neymar Jr leading the attack?

Since his 2010 debut with the Brazilian national team, Neymar Jr. has established himself as a dominant offensive force, netting 79 goals in 128 appearances and surpassing Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer. In his absence, the team struggled offensively, resulting in a disappointing series of performances. However, the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti signals a strategic shift, poised to reinvigorate Brazil’s attacking dynamics.

In Neymar’s absence, Ancelotti has effectively use Raphinha as an attacking midfielder, a move that has paid off. Estevao, paired with either Vinicius or Gabriel Martinelli on the wings, has added a significant threat to the offense. Moreover, the team’s newfound defensive stability boosts fans’ hopes of capturing the World Cup title after a 24-year drought despite Neymar not being part of the current project.