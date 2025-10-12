Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Three-time Champions League winner coach Zinedine Zidane reveals an impactful decision on his future

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Zinedine Zidane, former French football player and manager, leaves the stage.
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesZinedine Zidane, former French football player and manager, leaves the stage.

In 2016, Zinedine Zidane took the helm at Real Madrid amid tempered expectations, given his lack of professional coaching experience. Initially seen as a placeholder, the Frenchman achieved historic success, securing three UEFA Champions League titles and more. Despite his accolades, he eventually stepped away, leaving fans speculating about his next move. Now, Zidane has stunned the soccer world with a major revelation regarding his future.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Zinedine Zidane has decided to return to coaching after several years away from the pitch. However, he did not express interest in returning to Real Madrid. Instead, he aims for the position of head coach of France, indicating a new direction in his coaching career.

Zinedine Zidane may harbor aspirations to coach France, but Didier Deschamps has already cemented his legendary status with the national team. 20 years after winning the World Cup as a player, Deschamps guided Les Bleus to glory once more on the world stage. His influence extended beyond that triumph, leading France to victory in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. However, speculation about his departure from the managerial role continues to swirl.

As reported by the French media L’Équipe, Didier Deschamps’ contract expires at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After that, his contract will not be renewed, bringing an end to his legendary 14-year tenure at the end of the famous tournament. Although no candidates have been mentioned yet, Zidane would be one of the favorites to take on this role due to his legendary status as a player and coach.

Zinedine Zidane holding the Champions League

Zinedine Zidane places the Champions League Trophy

Didier Deschamps addresses Zidane’s potential to coach France after the 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane have long been rumored to have a tense relationship, dating back to a 1998 World Cup rift that Deschamps said was “put on hold for the good of the group,” per Marca. The potential for Zidane to succeed him as France’s coach after the 2026 World Cup added intrigue to their dynamic. Still, Deschamps openly discussed the prospect of his former teammate taking over the national team.

Advertisement
Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps as France boss after 2026 World Cup? Kylian Mbappe’s four-word remark sparks buzz

see also

Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps as France boss after 2026 World Cup? Kylian Mbappe’s four-word remark sparks buzz

As Deschamps stated in Le Figaro in 2025, There is always mutual recognition for our successes… We have a lot of respect for each other. ‘Zizou’ is a very good candidate, a natural choice, and I would add, an expected one. After that, I don’t know if he wants to.”

Following recent comments from Zidane, many insiders believe his appointment as the national team’s coach is increasingly imminent. With a proven track record of managing star-studded squads, Zidane’s leadership seems like a shrewd choice. However, the task of replicating Deschamps’ profound impact remains a formidable challenge.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mbappe worries Real Madrid: France star scores fantastic goal but then requests substitution in World Cup qualifier

Mbappe worries Real Madrid: France star scores fantastic goal but then requests substitution in World Cup qualifier

France defeated Azerbaijan in the World Cup qualifiers, with Kylian Mbappe scoring one of the goals. But the Real Madrid star was later forced to come off.

How to watch France vs Azerbaijan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch France vs Azerbaijan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

France clash with Azerbaijan in a Matchday 7 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Kylian Mbappe starts: Confirmed lineups for France vs Azerbaijan in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kylian Mbappe starts: Confirmed lineups for France vs Azerbaijan in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Following their latest victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, France are poised to face Azerbaijan, looking to consolidate their Group D leadership. With the Kylian Mbappe’s status growing concern, here are the predicted lineups for the game.

Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain set date and venue for Finalissima

Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain set date and venue for Finalissima

After clinching the 2024 Copa America title, Lionel Messi's Argentina will meet Lamine Yamal's Euro-winning Spain in the Finalissima. The two national teams have reportedly finalized the date and unexpected location for this much-anticipated showdown.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo