Three-time Champions League winner coach Zinedine Zidane reveals an impactful decision on his future

In 2016, Zinedine Zidane took the helm at Real Madrid amid tempered expectations, given his lack of professional coaching experience. Initially seen as a placeholder, the Frenchman achieved historic success, securing three UEFA Champions League titles and more. Despite his accolades, he eventually stepped away, leaving fans speculating about his next move. Now, Zidane has stunned the soccer world with a major revelation regarding his future.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Zinedine Zidane has decided to return to coaching after several years away from the pitch. However, he did not express interest in returning to Real Madrid. Instead, he aims for the position of head coach of France, indicating a new direction in his coaching career.

Zinedine Zidane may harbor aspirations to coach France, but Didier Deschamps has already cemented his legendary status with the national team. 20 years after winning the World Cup as a player, Deschamps guided Les Bleus to glory once more on the world stage. His influence extended beyond that triumph, leading France to victory in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. However, speculation about his departure from the managerial role continues to swirl.

As reported by the French media L’Équipe, Didier Deschamps’ contract expires at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After that, his contract will not be renewed, bringing an end to his legendary 14-year tenure at the end of the famous tournament. Although no candidates have been mentioned yet, Zidane would be one of the favorites to take on this role due to his legendary status as a player and coach.

Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane have long been rumored to have a tense relationship, dating back to a 1998 World Cup rift that Deschamps said was “put on hold for the good of the group,” per Marca. The potential for Zidane to succeed him as France’s coach after the 2026 World Cup added intrigue to their dynamic. Still, Deschamps openly discussed the prospect of his former teammate taking over the national team.

As Deschamps stated in Le Figaro in 2025, “There is always mutual recognition for our successes… We have a lot of respect for each other. ‘Zizou’ is a very good candidate, a natural choice, and I would add, an expected one. After that, I don’t know if he wants to.”

Following recent comments from Zidane, many insiders believe his appointment as the national team’s coach is increasingly imminent. With a proven track record of managing star-studded squads, Zidane’s leadership seems like a shrewd choice. However, the task of replicating Deschamps’ profound impact remains a formidable challenge.