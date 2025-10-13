Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shares high praise for Lamine Yamal: ‘He excites me’

Zinedine Zidane, despite a coaching hiatus of over four years, remains a legendary figure at Real Madrid, having secured three Champions League titles. When asked about the current roster of players who excite him, he surprised many by bypassing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler. Instead, he chose to commend Barcelona’s emerging star, Lamine Yamal, showing admiration for the young talent in a rival camp.

“Regardless of position, one player who excites me when he touches the ball is Lamine Yamal. Against Inter last year in the Champions League at San Siro, he did it all on his own. Then I think of Vitinha or Joao Neves. They never lose the ball,” Zinedine Zidane said, via La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Zinedine Zidane’s recent praise for Lamine adds to a growing list of accolades. Back in March 2025, the Real Madrid’s legend lauded his standout performance against Inter Milan, despite the Barcelona‘s elimination. “The semifinal against Inter Milan. In the second half… I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. Just watching someone who is so in control on the field… So we all had fun, and that’s why, for all these young people, Lamine is the one to watch”.

At just 18, Lamine Yamal has already made a significant impact, playing 111 games for Barcelona, scoring 27 goals, and providing 38 assists, contributing to two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, and a Spanish Super Cup. His brilliance extends to the international stage, where he has netted six goals for Spain and claimed the 2024 UEFA Euro title. Despite these impressive achievements, his journey is only beginning, as he continues to forge his own path.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga match.

Lamine Yamal looks destined for a legendary career at Barcelona

After Ansu Fati’s unexpected dip in form, casting doubts on his potential to succeed Lionel Messi, questions loomed about the team’s future. Yet, prodigy Lamine Yamal burst onto the scene at just 15, showcasing remarkable leadership. His scoring ability, creativity, and team dynamic enhancements have been transformative. With a contract through 2031, Barcelona envision Yamal aiming to shape him into the world’s most influential player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Three-time Champions League winner coach Zinedine Zidane reveals an impactful decision on his future

Not only do Barcelona seem eager to hand him the keys to the team, but PSG are also in the race. According to Romain Molina, the French club is willing to do whatever it takes to sign the Spanish star, regardless of the cost. However, Lamine Yamal has consistently expressed his desire to make history with The Culers, a place he calls home and where he already leads the sporting project.

Will Lamine Yamal play for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clasico?

Lamine Yamal, recovering from a groin injury post-international break, has missed two games for Barcelona. With El Clasico just 13 days away, the young star rejoined team training today, October 13, raising hopes for his availability against Real Madrid on October 26. Barcelona remain cautious, emphasizing a careful recovery approach, which leaves his participation unconfirmed yet increasingly probable.