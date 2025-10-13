Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shares high praise for Lamine Yamal: ‘He excites me’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Loic Venance - Pool/David Ramos/Getty ImagesFormer Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane, despite a coaching hiatus of over four years, remains a legendary figure at Real Madrid, having secured three Champions League titles. When asked about the current roster of players who excite him, he surprised many by bypassing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler. Instead, he chose to commend Barcelona’s emerging star, Lamine Yamal, showing admiration for the young talent in a rival camp.

Regardless of position, one player who excites me when he touches the ball is Lamine Yamal. Against Inter last year in the Champions League at San Siro, he did it all on his own. Then I think of Vitinha or Joao Neves. They never lose the ball,” Zinedine Zidane said, via La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Zinedine Zidane’s recent praise for Lamine adds to a growing list of accolades. Back in March 2025, the Real Madrid’s legend lauded his standout performance against Inter Milan, despite the Barcelona‘s elimination. “The semifinal against Inter Milan. In the second half… I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. Just watching someone who is so in control on the field… So we all had fun, and that’s why, for all these young people, Lamine is the one to watch”.

At just 18, Lamine Yamal has already made a significant impact, playing 111 games for Barcelona, scoring 27 goals, and providing 38 assists, contributing to two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, and a Spanish Super Cup. His brilliance extends to the international stage, where he has netted six goals for Spain and claimed the 2024 UEFA Euro title. Despite these impressive achievements, his journey is only beginning, as he continues to forge his own path.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal smiling

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga match.

Lamine Yamal looks destined for a legendary career at Barcelona

After Ansu Fati’s unexpected dip in form, casting doubts on his potential to succeed Lionel Messi, questions loomed about the team’s future. Yet, prodigy Lamine Yamal burst onto the scene at just 15, showcasing remarkable leadership. His scoring ability, creativity, and team dynamic enhancements have been transformative. With a contract through 2031, Barcelona envision Yamal aiming to shape him into the world’s most influential player.

Advertisement
Three-time Champions League winner coach Zinedine Zidane reveals an impactful decision on his future

see also

Three-time Champions League winner coach Zinedine Zidane reveals an impactful decision on his future

Not only do Barcelona seem eager to hand him the keys to the team, but PSG are also in the race. According to Romain Molina, the French club is willing to do whatever it takes to sign the Spanish star, regardless of the cost. However, Lamine Yamal has consistently expressed his desire to make history with The Culers, a place he calls home and where he already leads the sporting project.

Will Lamine Yamal play for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clasico?

Lamine Yamal, recovering from a groin injury post-international break, has missed two games for Barcelona. With El Clasico just 13 days away, the young star rejoined team training today, October 13, raising hopes for his availability against Real Madrid on October 26. Barcelona remain cautious, emphasizing a careful recovery approach, which leaves his participation unconfirmed yet increasingly probable.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain set date and venue for Finalissima

Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain set date and venue for Finalissima

After clinching the 2024 Copa America title, Lionel Messi's Argentina will meet Lamine Yamal's Euro-winning Spain in the Finalissima. The two national teams have reportedly finalized the date and unexpected location for this much-anticipated showdown.

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain against Georgia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain against Georgia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal will not feature for La Roja when the team faces Georgia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, and fans were left wondering why.

Move over, Lionel Messi: Lamine Yamal already leading in crucial Barcelona metric, setting new La Liga benchmark

Move over, Lionel Messi: Lamine Yamal already leading in crucial Barcelona metric, setting new La Liga benchmark

At just 18 years old, Yamal has already managed to surpass the Argentine legend in one key Barcelona statistic, sparking a new wave of debate across La Liga and beyond.

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappé playing for France against Iceland in UEFA World Cup qualifiers?

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappé playing for France against Iceland in UEFA World Cup qualifiers?

France is set to face Iceland in a key game for the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, and Kylian Mbappe's absence in the squad raised questions among fans.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo