Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer player of all time, recently revealed his choice for the greatest player he has ever witnessed. Having played alongside and against some of the most talented players in history, his selection provides a unique perspective on footballing excellence.

Messi’s career has been defined by playing alongside and against footballing legends. At FC Barcelona, he shared the pitch with icons like Carlos Puyol, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, and Ronaldinho, forming a legendary attacking trident with Neymar Jr. and Luis Suárez. Despite this illustrious company, his choice for the greatest player he’s ever seen might surprise some.

When asked to select the greatest player he’s seen play live, Messi surprisingly named former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, their long-term rivalry notwithstanding. Instead, he selected Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazário.

In a 2020 interview with TyC Sports, Messi explained, “Ronaldo Nazário was a phenomenon. Of all the strikers I have seen, for me, he was the best. An impressive player from any aspect.” This selection highlights Messi’s appreciation for raw, attacking talent.

A tribute to Ronaldinho

While Messi didn’t select any of his former Barcelona teammates, he paid tribute to Ronaldinho’s mentorship during his early days at the club. He said, “He helped me a lot. I came into the dressing room at 16-years-old. Doing so and seeing all these greats was difficult. He took me under his wing, he made me feel comfortable, so that I let go. On the pitch I was always looking for him. We played for a few years together. In this era I didn’t play much. I would have liked to play a lot more with him.” This shows Messi’s recognition of Ronaldinho’s significant impact on his career.

Messi’s rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of football’s greatest. However, Messi has consistently expressed respect for his counterpart. In an interview with DAZN, Messi stated, “It was a special duel with Cristiano that will remain forever. It lasted many years, and it is not easy to maintain certain levels for a long time. Our teams were also very demanding: Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two strongest clubs in the world. Competing as equals for so many years is something that will remain forever.” This highlights the mutual respect between two of the greatest players of their generation.

Messi’s choice of Ronaldo Nazário as the greatest player he’s ever seen highlights his appreciation for exceptional talent. His selection, even amidst his illustrious career and notable teammates, speaks to the unique impact of Ronaldo Nazário on the world of soccer.