Not even Cristiano Ronaldo managed it: Ousmane Dembele makes history with rare feat, joining Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho among few

By Martina Alcheva

Ousmane Dembele (L) of Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.
© Justin Setterfield & Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele (L) of Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.

When soccer icons are mentioned, certain names immediately resonate: Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi. Legends whose careers were defined not just by their brilliance, but by the rarest kind of achievement. Now, in 2025, another name has been added to that company. Ousmane Dembele’s latest triumph has elevated him into a club of only ten players in the history of the sport, a distinction so unique that even Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff, and Ronaldo Nazario never touched it.

The journey, however, has been anything but straightforward. From injury setbacks and doubts over his professionalism, to redemption in Paris with PSG, the Frenchman has finally carved his name into soccer folklore.

The Theatre du Chatelet in Paris once again hosted the Ballon d’Or gala, soccer’s most prestigious individual awards ceremony. On this glittering night, Ousmane Dembele was named the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, while Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati claimed the women’s title for the third year running.

For the 28-year-old, the award capped a season of transformation. The Frenchman delivered 35 goals and 16 assists across 53 matches, spearheading PSG to a historic quadruple that included Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and, most importantly, the club’s first-ever Champions League.

From flop to false nine

Just a year earlier, Dembele’s future looked uncertain. He was briefly sidelined by Luis Enrique due to disciplinary issues. But when Kylian Mbappe departed for Real Madrid, the Parisians’ coach handed him a new role — as a central forward. It proved to be career-defining.

Once known primarily for dazzling dribbles and assists, Dembele became ruthless in front of goal. He not only thrived in the Champions League, contributing 14 direct goal involvements in just 15 matches, but also showed maturity with his pressing and defending in PSG’s 5-0 final victory over Inter. The player once labeled as a media “flop” at Barcelona had been reborn in Paris.

Completing the holy trinity

But the Ballon d’Or alone was not the story. With this victory, Ousmane Dembele joined an exclusive club of just ten players in soccer history to achieve what many call the sport’s “holy trinity” — winning the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League, and the World Cup.

The Frenchman lifted the World Cup with France in 2018. He finally claimed the Champions League with PSG in 2025. And now, the Ballon d’Or.

The list of players who completed the treble is astonishing: Bobby Charlton, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Paolo Rossi, Zinedine Zidane, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, Lionel Messi… and now Ousmane Dembele.

#PlayerNationality
1.Bobby CharltonEngland
2.Franz BeckenbauerGermany
3.Gerd MullerGermany
4.Paolo RossiItaly
5.Zinedine ZidaneFrance
6RivaldoBrazil
7.RonaldinhoBrazil
8.KakaBrazil
9.Lionel MessiArgentina
10.Ousmane DembeleFrance
