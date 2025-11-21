Kylian Mbappe on track for Real Madrid greatness? The impressive data behind his first 75 games compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema are names that define entire eras at Real Madrid, and yet the question persists: Is the 26-year-old French forward truly carving out a legacy of his own? His first 75 matches offer a wealth of evidence, but what the data reveals — and how it compares — is something that becomes clear only later. For now, all that matters is that the numbers exist, they are impressive, and they hold him up against two of the club’s most iconic goalscorers.

Before the mystery of those metrics is unpacked, one thing is certain: Mbappe’s impact on Real Madrid is immediate, profound, and historically significant. And yet, that impact remains caught in the middle ground between individual brilliance and the elusive pursuit of collective glory.

Mbappe arrived at the Bernabeu in July 2024 under the weight of years of anticipation. Across 34 La Liga matches, he delivered 31 goals, adding three assists and finishing his debut campaign with 44 goals in all competitions. Transfermarkt and StatMuse corroborate the blistering numbers.

His scoring run earned him the Pichichi Trophy, and he scored in every competition: cups, Super Cup, and Club World Cup. However, despite his individual glory and goals, Real Madrid finished the season without a major trophy, a reminder that even a superstar cannot single-handedly drag a flawed squad across the line.

One of the more understated developments is the Frenchman’s tactical shift. Under Xabi Alonso, his defensive and pressing numbers have risen. ESPN reported that his pressures per 90 increased entering the 2025-26 season, hinting at a forward learning to function as a complete No. 9, not just a finisher. Off the pitch, Reuters detailed how “the slower rhythm of Madrid life” helped him reset mentally. That reset showed: 14 goals in his first 10 matches of 2025–26, a frightening statement of intent.

Mbappe’s first 75 games — and the legends he is chasing

This is where the comparisons finally come in. As per ESPN, Mbappe has scored 62 goals in his first 75 Real Madrid matches, putting him ahead of Benzema at the same stage (30 goals), Hugo Sanchez (49), Ronaldo Nazario (52), and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, who had 69 goals in his first 75 appearances.

Rank Player Goals Minutes Played Hat Tricks Multi-Goal Games Wins Draws Losses 1.. Cristiano Ronaldo 69 5,912 6 20 59 10 6 2. Kylian Mbappe 62 6,140 4 14 52 6 17 3. Ronaldo Nazario 52 5,890 2 10 46 11 18 4. Hugo Sanchez 49 6,645 3 11 47 14 14 5. Karim Benzema 30 4,042 2 7 55 13 17

Those numbers are astonishing. And yet, the catch is obvious: Mbappe has struggled to dominate the biggest matches. Madrid has only one El Clasico win with him on the pitch. Against Atletico Madrid, the record is one win in four. Cristiano and Benzema were not just scorers — they were decisive in the most unforgiving fixtures.

