In a twist few could have predicted, Manchester United are reportedly considering signing a Manchester City star who has struggled for form under Pep Guardiola. This potential transfer, framed as a move to replace Alejandro Garnacho, could also offer Ruben Amorim an opportunity to revive the player’s career. The enigmatic figure in question, as per The Sun and the Daily Mail? None other than Jack Grealish, a player whose once-bright trajectory has taken an unexpected dip.

In 2021, Manchester City made headlines by signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a then-British record fee of €117 million. The move was seen as a statement of intent, with Grealish expected to become a key figure in Guardiola‘s high-octane system.

Initially, the Englishman delivered, contributing to City’s Champions League triumph and three consecutive Premier League titles. However, he has since struggled to replicate that form. This season, his numbers are modest: 21 appearances across all competitions, one goal, and four assists—a sharp decline for a player of his caliber.

“I love Jack the way he was when we won the treble,” Guardiola said recently, expressing frustration at the player’s lack of form. “I know what he can do, and I expect him to reach that level again in every training session and match.”

Grealish’s sporadic appearances this season underscore his decline in Guardiola’s pecking order. With just six Premier League starts and limited minutes in recent fixtures, his future at City appears increasingly uncertain.

Ruben Amorim’s vision for United

Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s new manager, is grappling with his own challenges. United sits in a precarious position in the Premier League table, and the Portuguese coach is eager to reshape the squad to suit his preferred 3-4-3 system.

This tactical setup emphasizes technical ability and creativity in the attacking roles—qualities that Amorim believes Grealish possesses in abundance. With Garnacho reportedly on the verge of leaving Old Trafford amid interest from Napoli, Tottenham, and Chelsea, the 29-year-old is viewed as a potential replacement.

According to reports from England, Garnacho’s departure stems from Amorim’s belief that the Argentine lacks the defensive discipline to operate as a wing-back or the technical consistency required for a central role. “The answer lies in his value,” one report stated, emphasizing that the Argentine’s sale could fund reinforcements while aligning with Amorim’s long-term vision.

Grealish: Gamble worth taking?

Grealish’s situation presents a dilemma for United fans. On one hand, his mazy dribbling and close control could make him a perfect fit for Amorim’s system. On the other, his recent form raises questions about his ability to rediscover the level that once made him a standout player.

One major hurdle for the Red Devils is Grealish’s salary, reportedly £300,000 per week. Any deal would likely require City to subsidize a significant portion of his wages. Additionally, competition for his signature is fierce, with Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter all expressing interest.