Here are all of the details of where you can watch Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami WHAT Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 7, 2023 WHERE CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

CBS Sports Golazo Network is one of the new homes of the U.S. Open Cup, including the Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami match. 2023 has seen select Open Cup matches air on the new soccer streaming network, available for free on the CBS Sports App, Pluto TV, as well as part of Paramount+.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the USA. Started in 1914 as the National Challenge Cup, the tournament was renamed in honor of pioneering NASL/MLS executive Lamar Hunt in 1999. The Open Cup features every professional independent team in the US. Every club from MLS, USL, and NISA participates, as well as the top amateur teams that qualify for the tournament proper. The winner earns a spot in the Concacaf Champions League. It is the only sports competition of its kind in the USA – where lower division teams can play against major league outfits in real, competitive matches. Exciting upsets, cinderella runs, and local derbies are beloved elements of the Cup.

MLS teams have won the competition every year since the league began play in 1996, except once. 1999 saw the Rochester Rhinos of the A-League (now USL) complete a remarkable run to the title. 2022 nearly saw this repeated, as the Sacramento Republic of USL made the final, but would fall to Orlando City of MLS.

Photo credit: Imago / Birmingham Legion