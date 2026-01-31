Trending topics:
PRESEASON FRIENDLY
Atletico Nacional vs. Inter Miami live updates: Preseason friendly underway! (0-0)

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Atletico Nacional midfielder Edwin Cardona and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.
© Miguel Schincariol/Elsa/Getty ImagesAtletico Nacional midfielder Edwin Cardona and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami and Atletico Nacional of Colombiaare tied 0-0 in a preseason friendly at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin. For Lionel Messi’s team, this match represents their second test of the year as they prepare for the start of the 2026 Major League Soccer season and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami are in the middle of a roster rebuild following last season’s MLS title. Several players have departed since then, while many others have arrived, but head coach Javier Mascherano is still waiting for all the new signings to join training before fully shaping the team ahead of official competition.

Atletico Nacional, meanwhile, have already begun competitive play in Colombia’s 2026 Apertura tournament, opening the season with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Boyaca Chico. In addition, they will also compete in the Copa Sudamericana this year, setting up an extremely demanding season.

9’ – Another attack from the hosts! (0-0)

This time, Zapata tried his luck with a long-range shot that sailed over the crossbar.

4’ – First chance of the match! (0-0)

Atletico Nacional came close with a header from Asprilla after a cross from Casco.

The match is underway!

Atletico Nacional and Inter Miami are now playing in Medellin.

Inter Miami players absent

Head coach Javier Mascherano faced significant limitations in his options for Saturday’s match against Atletico Nacional. Many players in the squad are still unavailable for various reasons.

Center back Micael, who joined from Brazil this year, as well as Tadeo Allende, who finalized his permanent move from Celta Vigo, have been unable to train with their teammates due to administrative issues. Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon suffered a knee injury in the match against Alianza Lima and will be sidelined for several weeks.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup

These are the XI selected by head coach Javier Mascherano to face Atletico Nacional: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Facundo Mura; Rodrigo de Paul, David Ayala, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Mateo Silvetti.

Inter Miami’s preseason friendlies

Saturday’s match against Atletico Nacional is Inter Miami’s second game of the year. The preseason tour began last weekend in Peru, with a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima.

The Herons’ schedule continues after the trip to Colombia with another match in South America: next Saturday, February 7, they will face Barcelona of Guayaquil in Ecuador. Their final friendly will take place on Friday, February 13, against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

Atletico Nacional confirmed lineup

Head coach Diego Arias chose this XI to play against Inter Miami: David Ospina; Milton Casco, William Tesillo, Andres Roman, Simon Garcia; Juan Zapata, Andres Sarmiento, Edwin Cardona; Juan Rengifo, Marlos Moreno, Dairon Asprilla.

The stadium for the Atletico Nacional vs. Inter Miami matchup

Atanasio Girardot Stadium has been the home of Atletico Nacional of Medellin since it opened in 1953, with renovations and expansions in 1990 and 2011. It has a capacity of 45,000 spectators and has hosted major events, including Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana finals, as well as concerts by Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, and many others.

Atletico Nacional and Inter Miami meet in a preseason friendly

Welcome to our live blog for this Saturday’s preseason friendly between Atletico Nacional and Inter Miami. Stay with us for pregame coverage and, once the opening whistle blows, all the minute-by-minute updates.

