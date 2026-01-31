Atletico Nacional vs. Inter Miami live updates: Preseason friendly underway! (0-0)

Inter Miami and Atletico Nacional of Colombiaare tied 0-0 in a preseason friendly at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin. For Lionel Messi’s team, this match represents their second test of the year as they prepare for the start of the 2026 Major League Soccer season and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami are in the middle of a roster rebuild following last season’s MLS title. Several players have departed since then, while many others have arrived, but head coach Javier Mascherano is still waiting for all the new signings to join training before fully shaping the team ahead of official competition.

Atletico Nacional, meanwhile, have already begun competitive play in Colombia’s 2026 Apertura tournament, opening the season with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Boyaca Chico. In addition, they will also compete in the Copa Sudamericana this year, setting up an extremely demanding season.