Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comments

Lionel Messi reportedly hit with disappointing update on Argentine MLS Cup-winning teammate’s potential Inter Miami return

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi has begun preparations for the 2026 season, with Inter Miami’s front office making significant investments in new signings to strengthen the squad in pursuit of international success. However, the Argentine icon has reportedly been dealt disappointing news regarding the potential return of an Argentine teammate who also lifted the MLS Cup with the Herons.

Following their successful 2025 MLS Cup run, Inter Miami secured the returns of striker Tadeo Allende and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, two players who played key roles late in the campaign. Still, while the club explored bringing back another Argentine MLS Cup winner, it now appears the Herons will be without one important piece.

According to transfer expert César Luis Merlo, club sources indicate that Baltasar Rodríguez’s return to Inter Miami is “practically ruled out.” Despite the MLS side pushing for a deal, the current outlook points to the midfielder remaining at Racing Club in Argentina.

Rodríguez’s future became uncertain after his one-year loan expired, despite finishing the season as a regular in Inter Miami’s first team. The club initially chose not to activate his purchase option, but later reopened talks in an attempt to bring him back.

(L-R) Baltasar Rodriguez #11 talks to Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

(L-R) Baltasar Rodriguez #11 talks to Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

With negotiations revived, Inter Miami reportedly reached personal terms with Rodríguez in January and then focused on agreeing a transfer fee with Racing. While a deal valued at around $5 million was discussed, talks have now stalled, leaving Rodríguez’s future far from Fort Lauderdale.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami tops MLS at $1.45 billion valuation: Where do Son’s LAFC and Müller’s Whitecaps rank?

see also

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami tops MLS at $1.45 billion valuation: Where do Son’s LAFC and Müller’s Whitecaps rank?

Who will replace Rodríguez?

After dealing with fitness issues early in the 2025 season, Rodríguez worked his way into Javier Mascherano’s starting lineup and finished his stint with three goals and three assists in 22 appearances. While not a primary contributor in terms of scoring, he played an important tactical role on the left side of midfield, providing balance and ball progression as Messi operated on the right.

It remains unclear whether Inter Miami will pursue another midfield signing, but Mascherano has already tested internal options. The Argentine coach has deployed Telasco Segovia on the left side during Inter Miami’s recent friendlies, suggesting the Venezuelan could become the primary option there, with 21-year-old Kenan Hot serving as depth.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi shows meaningful gift from Neymar with nod to FIFA World Cup legend Pele

Lionel Messi shows meaningful gift from Neymar with nod to FIFA World Cup legend Pele

Neymar gave Lionel Messi a gift that also includes a reference to three-time World Cup winner Pele.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami tops MLS at $1.45 billion valuation: Where do Son’s LAFC and Müller’s Whitecaps rank?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami tops MLS at $1.45 billion valuation: Where do Son’s LAFC and Müller’s Whitecaps rank?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have claimed the top spot in MLS valuations at $1.45 billion, raising questions about where Son Heung-min’s LAFC and Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps rank.

From being Lionel Messi’s heir to an uncertain future: Hansi Flick reportedly opts to sell Barcelona player for 2026-27

From being Lionel Messi’s heir to an uncertain future: Hansi Flick reportedly opts to sell Barcelona player for 2026-27

Despite once being seen as Lionel Messi’s heir at Barcelona, Hansi Flick has reportedly decided to sell him ahead of the 2026–27 season. For that reason, the young player could face an uncertain future after several issues in recent years.

Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Despite Mohamed Salah having regained his prominence at Liverpool, he is reportedly eyeing a move away from the club. As a result, the Egyptian is said to be edging closer to a major Saudi Pro League side following Karim Benzema’s departure.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo