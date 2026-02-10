Lionel Messi reportedly hit with disappointing update on Argentine MLS Cup-winning teammate’s potential Inter Miami return

Lionel Messi has begun preparations for the 2026 season, with Inter Miami’s front office making significant investments in new signings to strengthen the squad in pursuit of international success. However, the Argentine icon has reportedly been dealt disappointing news regarding the potential return of an Argentine teammate who also lifted the MLS Cup with the Herons.

Following their successful 2025 MLS Cup run, Inter Miami secured the returns of striker Tadeo Allende and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, two players who played key roles late in the campaign. Still, while the club explored bringing back another Argentine MLS Cup winner, it now appears the Herons will be without one important piece.

According to transfer expert César Luis Merlo, club sources indicate that Baltasar Rodríguez’s return to Inter Miami is “practically ruled out.” Despite the MLS side pushing for a deal, the current outlook points to the midfielder remaining at Racing Club in Argentina.

Rodríguez’s future became uncertain after his one-year loan expired, despite finishing the season as a regular in Inter Miami’s first team. The club initially chose not to activate his purchase option, but later reopened talks in an attempt to bring him back.

(L-R) Baltasar Rodriguez #11 talks to Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

With negotiations revived, Inter Miami reportedly reached personal terms with Rodríguez in January and then focused on agreeing a transfer fee with Racing. While a deal valued at around $5 million was discussed, talks have now stalled, leaving Rodríguez’s future far from Fort Lauderdale.

Who will replace Rodríguez?

After dealing with fitness issues early in the 2025 season, Rodríguez worked his way into Javier Mascherano’s starting lineup and finished his stint with three goals and three assists in 22 appearances. While not a primary contributor in terms of scoring, he played an important tactical role on the left side of midfield, providing balance and ball progression as Messi operated on the right.

It remains unclear whether Inter Miami will pursue another midfield signing, but Mascherano has already tested internal options. The Argentine coach has deployed Telasco Segovia on the left side during Inter Miami’s recent friendlies, suggesting the Venezuelan could become the primary option there, with 21-year-old Kenan Hot serving as depth.